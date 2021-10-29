How you can give your pepper better shelf life

By Shabibah Nakirigya More by this Author

It is two weeks since farmer Grace started harvesting her capsicum crop (sweet pepper). She is doing it twice a week. She already had a ready market for her fruits, selling to a buyer on contract.

In this article, we shall look at post-harvest management practices one should carry on capsicum fruits.

The management starts immediately after harvesting. In most cases, the post-harvest management practices determine the final quality of the products harvested.

It helps in keeping the products cool, reduces moisture loss, and minimises physical damages due to poor handling techniques.

They also help in keeping the products clean, which reduces chances of contamination from the pathogens, which can easily reduce shelf-life of products.

At the pack house, which can be a simple structure such as a shed that is constructed to store the farm produce, the dirty fruits should be cleaned.

The fruits can be prevented from getting dirt by ensuring clean harvesting is done. This is by using clean crates, or even placing a sack on the ground before putting the crates on.

However, dirty fruits can be cleaned using a clean cloth gently without causing bruises.

Unwanted materials

Once the fruits have been harvested, sorting should be done to remove unwanted materials such as diseased fruits as this can easily cause infection to others. The ripe fruits should be separated from the overripe ones.

Some clients prefer the overripe ones for direct consumption while others opt for the unripe varieties since they will have a longer shelf-life.

The malformed fruits or the fruits with the physiological disorders should also be separated.

After sorting, grading can be done according to the size, colour or ripening stage.

Same size fruits should be placed together, what helps during selling as different grades can be sold at different prices depending on the quality. In capsicum, the calyx should not be removed as this reduces the shelf-life.

The weighing of the graded products should be done to help in tracking the yields hence maximising the output. Weighing can be done before or after sorting and grading.

If done after, all the sorted or graded produce should be weighed to get the total quantity harvested.

The fruits should be packed in clean crates or containers to minimise dehydration and damages during transportation and storage.

In some cases, the buyers require the fruits to be packed in punnets that are usually sealed. Packing is usually done for marketing or storage purposes.

The fruits should be stored in a clean and dry place. The temperatures should be regulated as high temperatures results in the fruits going bad.

On the other hand, low temperatures cause chilling effects to the fruits. When transporting for long distances, the vehicles should be fitted with refrigerators or air conditioners.

Standing water

The transporting vehicles should be suitable, that is in good condition, and dry, it should not have standing water. It should also be free of pests and diseases.

It is also ideal to have specific vehicles dedicated to carrying food products as this helps in reducing food contamination that eventually results in food poisoning.

Agronomy

Sweet pepper belongs to the Solanaceae family and is propagated from seeds. The seeds are first sowed in a nursery bed and are ready for transplanting after six to seven weeks or when they have four to five leaves.

Hardening off (reduction of watering and removal of shade) should be done a week or two before transplanting. The nursery bed should be thoroughly watered before lifting the seedlings.

Transplanting should be done early in the morning, in the evening or on a cloudy day. The seedlings are planted at a spacing of 75 by 45cm in the seedbed.

Fertilisers

Use farm-yard manure at 20 tonne/ha before transplanting, 200kg/ha DSP (10g/plant) at planting, then top-dress with 100kg CAN/ha applied in two splits. First split when plants are 20-25cm and second split three to five weeks later. Excess nitrogen application results in more vegetative growth at the expense of fruit production.

Irrigation

In dry areas, irrigation should be practised to maintain high yields. Capsicums consume 600-750mm of moisture. Irrigation should be done in drip or furrow form. Sprinkler irrigation encourages fungal diseases. Capsicums are sensitive to water stress. If water stress occurs during flowering and fruiting time, it causes flower drop and fruit abortion. Hence, frequent irrigation is necessary to maintain vegetative and reproductive growth.

Weeding

Keep the field weed-free during the entire growing period because weeds compete with the capsicum and this may lead to reduction of the yields.

However, weeding during flowering should be minimised as this leads to flower drop. The weeds can be uprooted.

Remember that weeds can also harbour pests, which will then attack the capsicum. Practice crop rotation to prevent accumulation of pests and diseases.