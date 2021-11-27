How you can grow and earn more from mushrooms

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

The most important thing in mushroom farming in Uganda is high quality spawn. A good spawn will make the venture profitable because for each kilogramme of mushrooms, a farmer earns between Shs7,000 and Shs8,000. Vegetarians, Indian restaurants, supermarkets and ordinary restaurants are potential markets.

Mushroom cultivation can directly improve livelihoods through economic, nutritional and medicinal contributions.

