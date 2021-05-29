Importance of biodioversity

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

Last Saturday the world celebrated International Biodiversity Day. To the farmers the day is of special significance and meaning because it is about their occupation.

Eddie Mukiibi, Vice-President of Slow Food, an international organisation that promotes universal access to good, clean and fair food, has said: “We should celebrate biodiversity every day, not just on May 22, because biodiversity is what enables agricultural systems to resist and overcome environmental shocks, pandemics and the climate crisis. It provides essential ecosystem services, such as pollination and soil fertility. It makes it possible to produce food with a lower impact on non-renewable resources and fewer external inputs, such as pesticides.

It is essential for our survival. Now more than ever, if we want to ensure good, clean and fair food for all, it is necessary to start from biodiversity and invert a production model that is continuing to generate environmental and social disasters and undermining the foundations of food security both for the present generations and those of the future.”

Modern farming has been so much commercialised and the tendency now is to grow only food crops that can be massively produced as quickly as possible and sold to generate maximum profits. So we have more farmers now growing such crops as maize, sugarcane, rice, wheat, cabbages, carrots, and perhaps a handful of others without paying as much attention to the traditional food crops that were farmed and eaten by our grandparents in Africa. We keep exotic chicken and cattle and most research carried out at our institutions is aimed at improving their yield capacity instead of applying equal energy to the livestock that we inherited from our forefathers.

Mindless application of agricultural chemicals is killing off the vegetables, pulses, and yams that were the staple food crops of Africa for centuries. Many are now from mono-culture plantations as weeds. Indiscriminate spraying of pesticides is also reducing the population of pollinators. Yet about 40 per cent of agricultural production depends on pollination. Our children don’t even have the cooking skills of their native foods. Our traditional plant species and varieties some of which are also medicinal are fast disappearing.

Mr Michael Ssali is a veteran journalist,

