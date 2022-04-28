Importance of land to farmers

Nothing is more valuable to the farmer than land. It is the first thing to acquire before any type of farming takes place. It is on land that the farmer may construct shelter, grow crops, and keep livestock.

Any decision to take up farming must begin with how to get land. A farmer can get land by buying it or by renting it.

The scramble for land seems to be highest nowadays mainly due to high population pressure.

In most of our ethnic communities inheritance systems dictate that when the head of the family dies each one of the offspring must get a piece of the deceased’s land.

So when the children divide up the land into smaller pieces they each end up with a smaller garden on which to practice farming.

The risk to over cultivate the small garden in order to maximise production by planting too many crops is greater.

A livestock farmer might over stock and keep too many animals on a small piece of land without sufficient grass and grazing area.

All farmers must be careful how they manage land. It can become agriculturally unproductive and useless if it is not properly used.

They must also remember that the supply of land is fixed even if its distribution within the population is often a big cause of disputes.

It is important for the farmer to be sure of the land’s tenure status. The best position would be for the farmer to own the land, complete with its registration title.

Once the farmer is sure of his ownership of the land it is then easier for him to invest in long lasting infrastructure such as piped water and big water reservoirs.

Land comprises of not only soil but also of air space above the soil, the water on it, the mineral resources, the light and the heat. Its value is also measured by its fertility --- its texture, the mineral nutrients it contains, and the availability of rainfall where it is located. Other factors to be considered include whether it is in the rural area or in an urban centre.