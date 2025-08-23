Importance of using insect repellent plants

In most developing countries, including Uganda, the use of modern synthetic pesticides is limited and sometimes non-existent. This is so not only because they are expensive but also because of the small fields cultivated by subsistence farmers making the use of such pesticides uneconomical. Yet, most of these countries lie in tropical and subtropical areas where pests and diseases are abundant throughout the year. The battle against pests is a difficult one, even with the advanced technology that exists today. The implication is that in these areas, pests and diseases pose a major problem in agricultural production.

According to a 2004 publication by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), pests contribute 30-40 percent of crop loss worldwide, while the loss in the tropics is reported to be even higher than 40 percent. However, experts advise farmers to battle the challenge of insects in particular using certain repellent plants to reduce the insect infestation in their farms In the publication, scientists outline insect repellent plants which can work in farmer fields in Uganda and in other developing countries faced with the same challenge. Farmers in Uganda can effectively deter insects and bugs by strategically planting and utilising certain repellent plants around their farms and crops. These plants, often with strong odours or containing insecticidal properties, can act as natural barriers or pest control agents.

Specific plants and their uses

Marigold

Planting marigolds, also known scientifically as Tagetes spp. around crops can help repel nematodes and other soil-borne pests. Their strong scent also deters various insects.

Chill pepper

Chili peppers (Capsicum spp.) contain capsaicin, a compound that can repel many insects. Farmers can make chili-based sprays or use crushed chili pods with ash to deter storage pests. This works well at storage level.

Mexican marigold

Known for its strong, pungent odour, Mexican marigold is effective in repelling various pests at field level, including those that attack stored grains.

Tithonia and Leucaena

Both Tithonia and Leucaena can be classified as shrubs, though their growth habits can vary.

Tithonia diversifolia, also known as Mexican sunflower, is typically described as a shrubby, herbaceous plant that can grow from two to three metres tall.

Leucaena leucocephala, on the other hand, is a shrub or small tree, sometimes reaching heights of 18 metres if not managed

These plants can be planted in and around fields to deter pests and also provide additional benefits like soil improvement.

Pyrethrum

Pyrethrum, derived from chrysanthemum flowers, contains natural insecticides. It can be used to make sprays or mixed with stored grains to deter pests.

Lantana camara

The dried and crushed leaves of this plant can be mixed with stored grains to repel pests.

Onions and garlic

These can be planted near crops to deter insects due to their strong odours.

Coriander

Coriander can be used in a similar way to onions and garlic, as a natural insect repellent.

Desmodium

Desmodium helps in pest control through a push-pull strategy, where it repels certain pests while attracting beneficial insects that prey on them. It also disrupts the life cycle of parasitic weeds like Striga. Specifically, Desmodium emits volatile chemicals that deter stemborer moths from laying eggs on nearby crops.

It also attracts parasitoid wasps that attack stemborer larvae. Additionally, Desmodium's roots release chemicals that can either stimulate the germination of Striga seeds or inhibit their growth, leading to suicidal germination and reducing the weed's presence in the soil.





Methods of application

Inter-cropping

Planting pest-repellent plants alongside crops can create a natural barrier.

Repellent sprays

Farmers can create organic pesticides by boiling leaves of certain plants like Mexican marigold or chives and using the resulting liquid as a spray.

Mixtures for storage:

Dried and crushed repellent plants can be mixed with stored grains and ash to deter storage pests.

Additional tips for effective pest management:

Cultural practices

Clearing fields of weeds and infected plant parts, proper soil management, and crop rotation are important aspects of pest control.

Resistant varieties

Farmers can also choose crop varieties that are naturally resistant to certain pests.

Integrated pest management

A holistic approach that combines different control methods (including the use of repellent plants) to minimise pest damage





Types of Insects

There are various types of insects that infest farmer fields across the country causing destruction to various crops mainly vegetables, legumes and cereals. These include:

Field crickets

Variegated grasshopper

Thrips

Aphids

Spider mites and rust mites

Ladybird beetles and Blister beetles

Ball worms

Fall armyworms

Nematodes and root knot



