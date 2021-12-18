Karamojong women place hope on cereal banks

Traditionally, the Karimojong have granaries, but they are smaller in size. They are vulnerable to ravages of rodents and pests. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • Janet Molly Achilla, is the chairperson of Canapwonya Development Association at Otalabar village, Labor in Abim District.
  • The widow, who lost his husband in 2008, was unable to fully provide for herself and her children until she joined the association the Village Savings and Loans association that opened up a cereal bank.
  • The decision has paid off as her family now has enough to eat.

Women in the vulnerable Karamoja region have found a way to ensure food security for their families using cereal banks.

