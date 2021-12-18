Karamojong women place hope on cereal banks

Women in the vulnerable Karamoja region have found a way to ensure food security for their families using cereal banks.

Vulnerable agro pastoral communities in the semi-arid region of Karamoja in Uganda have resorted to cereal banking as a coping mechanism to their food security threats.

The idea of introducing cereal banking emerged as part of resilience of the pastoral communities.

In 2003, Canapwonya Development Association started as a savings group but it went on evolving to tackle other issues such as gender-based violence, public speaking, health and sanitation, before the necessity to increase food security drove the 30 members to cereal banking.

“At first, it was an opportunity to make money from the interest but also offering food at affordable prices during the time of need,” Janet Molly Achilla, is the chairperson of Canapwonya Development Association, says.

How it works

A cereal bank buys grain at its lowest price. It is then stocked and sold throughout the year with a profit cushion to provide funds to restock the following year. At the same time, families that borrow food from the cereal bank can pay back in kind.

According to Mathias Kionga, the secretary of the association, they started by buying cereal worth Shs6.5m from ADRA which was bagged and stored for six months. The money earned was put on the group account to lend to others at an interest.

The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) supports Village Savings and Loan Associations (VSLA) that runs cereal banks with seed capital while training them on advocacy.

Through the Action for Social Change Programme (ASC) supported by ADRA Denmark in four countries; Burundi, Malawi, Rwanda and Uganda, communities are supported using public dialogue and inter-personal communication to promote community empowerment by creating social change.

Diversification

The group’s advocacy has made them change agents in the community and from social change they now operate three accounts; cereal banking, seed capital and the VSLA savings which they share after 12 months. Last year, the 25 members had saved up to Shs17m from the Shs3,000 weekly savings.

In 2016, Kionga, the secretary of the Sacco was asked to contact ADRA, because of a great famine in the area, to buy grain and later sell at a good price.

Their sorghum was stored in their cereal bank for over six months and sold each bag for Shs60,000 almost doubling their money.

Whereas a kilogramme of sorghum in Karamoja goes for as low as Ush 1,000 during harvest time, it can more than double during the dry season due to scarcity.

More benefits

They have now accumulated more than Shs20m and seek support to construct granaries to continue providing solutions to hunger, volatile food prices and scarcity during the dry season. They also seek training in agronomy, post-harvest handling and management, record keeping and marketing to improve their operations.

Diana Balaba Sande, ADRA’s Advocacy and Public Relations Officer said: “the cereal banking system was identified as one of the most appropriate strategies to break the cycle of food scarcity, rising food prices and dependency on food aid among the Karamojong.”