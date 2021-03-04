Korea earmarks $8 million for seed value chain improvement in Uganda’s horticulture

By Gabriel Buule More by this Author

The Government of Korea through their umbrella body, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has earmarked USD 8 million for capacity building towards the Ugandan seed value chain for key horticultural crops.

These crops, according to a statement made by Koica country director Mr Taeyoung Kim include; Spinach, Tomato, Potato, Chili and Nakati (a local vegetable) and the grants will be channeled to government through the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) and its affiliate institutions to work on, “Seed-related research capacity, increase production and quality of the target crops and to establish a system of quality seeds dissemination through leading farmers.”

Mr. Taeyoung Kim, notes that this project will support sustainable seed system development on national level as well as the livelihoods of farmers which would lead to a stronger partnership between the Korean government and Ugandan government.

“It is expected that once the project is completed, at least one million farmers will be directly or indirectly impacted and their farm incomes from horticultural crops will be increased through improved productivity and quality seeds. The overall objective of the project is to increase farm income through improved productivity and quality of horticultural crops,” Mr. Taeyoung Kim.

According to the Ugandan National Bureau of statistics report of 2019, agriculture in Uganda accounts for 70 percent of employment rate although majority is still stuck in subsistence farming. The same report indicates that the sector provides half of all exports and accounts for one-quarter of GDP and the grant looks to improve the sector.

Although some reports suggest that agriculture is considered a leading sector for future economic growth and economic inclusion in the National Development Plan another survey by World Bank in 2018 indicates that despite having very favorable natural resources and climate conditions for production of a wide variety of crops and livestock, the difference between aggregate output growth and the growth of all inputs and factors of production has been negative for the last two decades. Lack of good quality seed was identified among others, as a major cause of low agriculture productivity.

“Evidence suggests that access to improved seed varieties is vital in improving agricultural productivity. This support from KOICA is intended to boost production of good quality seed to meet current gaps in demand and create an opportunity for cross border trade and access to regional markets,” the statement reads in part.

NARO plays a key role in Uganda’s agricultural seed research and dissemination for both the informal and formal seed systems. The project will leverage NARO’s existing systems of seed research to increase in the production and quality of the target crops, improve seed related research capacity and establish a system of quality seed dissemination to farmers.

The intervention which will run for 9 (nine) years (2021 – 2029) will also build the capacity of Uganda public officials and lead farmers to improve the regulation and dissemination of the selected seed varieties. Korean consultants will be dispatched to Uganda from 1st March to 6th March 2021, to make the final assessment and develop implementation strategies alongside key stakeholders, including NARO, NSCS (National Seed Certification Services), NARL (National Agricultural Research Laboratories), among others.

“KOICA expects to sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uganda by end of June 2021, to pave way for the project implementation later this year,” Mr Kim said in an interview.

KOICA is the official development aid implementing agency of the government of the Republic of Korea.



