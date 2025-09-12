Land shortage is the smallholders main handicap

One of the main handicaps facing agriculture today in Uganda is shortage of land on which to carry out gainful farming. It is the reason we have a lot of conflicts about land ownership nearly everywhere, especially in densely populated communities. Young people leave school and fail to find employment in cities. They return to the rural areas where all leaders emphasise farming as the best option for earning a living.

Yet for most of them, the available space is too small for most of their would-be desired farming practices. Their peasant parents might be willing to subdivide their small pieces of land to give a share to each one of the children. But which really profitable farming activity can a young person do on half an acre of land? Talk of coffee farming! How many trees could be planted on such a small piece of land?

People with limited space for farming are bound to use simple tools like hand hoes. They have to cultivate the soil most of the time to plant crops like beans and maize. The harvests are small and it is not easy to divide them between how much to sell and how much to save as food. It is not easy for such farmers to buy inputs such as fertilisers or even to afford improved seeds for planting. They cannot afford to keep livestock such as pigs or even goats.

They have issues with feeding the animals. Yet by keeping livestock, they could obtain some manure to replenish the soil that is constantly depleted by repeated planting of the same crops. They avoid growing crops that require regular irrigation since their plots of land are in many cases not located near a water source.

They have problems like transporting their small farm products to far off markets.

It is not easy for such small-scale farmers to become members of a savings and credit cooperative society. To become a member, one must pay a membership fee. One must produce passport-size photographs obtained from some shopping centre kilometres away, where boda boda transport charges have to be considered. Joining such saving groups involves regular attendance of meetings. Some poor people, especially women, avoid such meetings because of their inability to put on a different dress and shoes once in a while. It is not easy for poverty to fight poverty.

