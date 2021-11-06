Lemon sanitizer innovation draws researcher Nyanzi closer to national award

At long last, one of Julius Nyanzi's natural innovations has attracted the deserved recognition.

Nyanzi aka Omukenkufu of Prof Bioresearch is shoo-in to win the inaugural Uganda Science Innovators’ Awards 2021 under the Pathogen Economy 18+ Years Category - thanks to his latest invention the organic sanitizer from lemon peelings.

Already on his glittering resume, the 31-year old Botany and Chemistry graduate from Makerere University has introduced products like Stevia used by manufacturers in making juice and bakery.

Nyanzi has also worked on getting perfumes from natural herbs, made jackfruit meat from jackfruits and also became one of the first persons to rare grasshoppers in the country.

"I have birthed over 200 natural products including mosquito repellants and spice tea leaves. The lemon sanitizer is just one of those interventions a thought about when the country was being ravaged by the Covid19 pandemic," said the youthful researcher.

Money from waste

The technological innovation of getting lemon sanitizers was conceived by Nyanzi from the early works of our forefathers.

"Our ancestors used to get lemon peelings and ferment them into herbs to chase away bacteria and also use them as mosquito repellants,'' he said.

"When Covid-19 set in, I looked at the concerns of people that didn't want to use the alcohol sanitizers due to their religious beliefs or other reasons and opted for lemon peelings. Interestingly, I get them for free since many people view it as waste. I put them into a distiller I imported from Europe which then gives a natural lemonin product that you just spray and curbs bacteria, plus breaking down the layer thus making the virus ineffective," he added.

Nyanzi opines that the product can fetch Uganda more foreign exchange and advises those in charge of exporting goods to the ongoing Dubai Expo to consider it because Arabs detest alcohol making lemon sanitizer the preferred option.

Government should aid young scientist

Nyanzi, already rewarded with the KCCA best innovator award, Pakasa most innovative youth award and many more, believes that the aforesaid award is long overdue.

"They should have begun these awards about 40 years ago because this is the only avenue for us young scientists to talk to powers that be. I also wish this award can celebrate its second birthday because many have come and gone in a haste," he said.

The Masters of science in pharmacognosy student has urged the government to reduce the wide gap between upcoming scientists and established ones to make science simple and encouraging to young ugandans.

"In case I win the award it will push me to the next level in terms of professionalising the trade. I have valiantly participated in mitigating the Covid19 pandemic - coming up with oxygen water to supplement government oxygen crisis, bringing on board Sabasaba powder to heal breathing complications and also producing eucalyptus oil used for steaming," he added.

With the government proposing to increase science teachers salaries, Nyanzi says ''fundamental issues like policy makers offering equal platform to practising scientists, providing capital and grants to researchers and changing mental perceptions that scientists using herbs are juje practitioners, is the way to go to uplift their livelihoods.''