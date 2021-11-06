Julius Nyanzi, a farmer and proprietor of Prof Bioresearch, explains how farmers can earn more from value addition. Photo by Ismael Kezaala

Farming

Prime

Lemon sanitizer innovation draws researcher Nyanzi closer to national award

By  Denis Bbosa

What you need to know:

  • The technological innovation of getting lemon sanitizers was conceived by Nyanzi from the early works of our forefathers.
  • Nyanzi has also worked on getting perfumes from natural herbs, made jackfruit meat from jackfruits and also became one of the first persons to rare grasshoppers in the country.

At long last, one of Julius Nyanzi's natural innovations has attracted the deserved recognition.

