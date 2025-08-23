Lessons from current surge in coffee prices

About two months ago, there was a nationwide outcry about the then declining coffee prices. A kilogramme of Robusta Coffee was as low as Shs9,000, while that of Arabica got to around Shs12,000. There was a lot of talk about the dwindling coffee prices, with some uninformed politicians blaming the price decline on the government’s lack of interest in the coffee sector. Many wrongly gave the impression that the government actually controlled the coffee prices and only chose to look on as they went down. Then some coffee farmers showed signs of despair, many of them saying coffee farming was, after all, not a reliable enterprise with regard to poverty reduction.

However, to everyone’s surprise, the prices are up again, with Robusta FAQ currently selling at Shs14,200 a kilogramme, and Arabica at Shs17,000. The crop’s prices had skyrocketed most of last year and early this year. Indeed nobody had ever expected the prices to get so high. A kilogramme of Robusta FAQ shot up to Shs15000, while that of Arabica FAQ plateaued around Shs18,000. Farmers bought cars and mortal cycles as others built better houses and took their children to high cost schools. There has been a much highlighted national campaign in the past few years mainly by both the central government and the Buganda Kingdom to promote coffee farming as a major economic activity in the struggle to reduce poverty.

The central government distributed free coffee seedlings to intending farmers and some cash was lent out through programmes such as Emyoga, Bonna Bagaggawale, and Parish Development Model (PDM) as the Buganda Kingdom spearheaded the Mwanyi Terimba campaign with Katikkiro Peter Mayiga personally visiting farmers and boosting their morale. Joseph Nkandu, the Executive Director of National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE) clarifies that nobody in Uganda has any control over coffee prices.

He says: “Everybody must understand that coffee is an internationally traded crop whose prices are governed by the law of supply and demand. They must also understand that there is a much bigger demand for coffee today since many other wealthy countries, including China, have become big consumers of the beverage. The current surge in prices could also be the result of the United States of America's imposition of a 50 percent tariff on Brazil’s coffee exports and to the global scarcity of the crop. We have to grow more coffee.”

