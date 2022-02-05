Let us support our farmers to plant trees

Tree planting also helps reduce on chances of soil erosion. PHOTO/SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • The irony is that it is the world’s leading food producers --the smallholder farmers---that are the key players in forest and wetland destruction. 

Nearly everywhere in Uganda nowadays it is common to see crop gardens in areas officially known to be wetlands. The water is intricately channelled out to create space for farming and human settlement. Yet every year we lose thousands of hectares of forest.

