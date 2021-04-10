Limited space: Try backyard gardening

By Editor More by this Author

Normally when the green leafy vegetables are ready for harvest they can be harvested two and three times a week and deliver strong nutritional value, containing vitamins A, C and K that are particularly good for growing children.

You do not require heavy machinery for this type of farming. All you need to start backyard farming is a hand hoe (to dig the soil that will be mixed with other components for constructing the garden), fork hoe (to dig the soil in hard ground areas), a spade (used in collection and mixing the soil components), and a wheelbarrow. You will also require sacks, gravel, clay soil, sand soil and manure.

Construction

Mix the soils with the manure well. Put two spades in a sack and level them.

Place the bottom tin perforated at the sides filled with gravel, but not perforated at the bottom on the soil.

Fill the soil at the sides to the level of the tin and place the other tin on it.

Fill the soil again at the sides to the level of the second tin.

Repeat the same process till the last tin.

Finally perforate the sack in readiness for planting: these perforations should be at different heights and spaced all the way around the sack: they are where you will plant your seedlings to grow in the garden.

After the garden is constructed, water is poured into the tin at the centre of the bag and drains through the stones down through to the end of the bag of soil irrigating all the plants throughout the depth of the bag. The garden should be placed where there is no direct sunlight, wind and interference for maximum yields. Sowing can be done on top part of the garden, which can be used as a seedbed. When the seedlings emerge, transplant them to the perforations in the sides of the garden.

After transplanting, watering is done in the morning and evening, with 5 litres of water at each watering. You can also use waste water from the kitchen, water stands, taps, and kiosks spillage water to water the garden.

