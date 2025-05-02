Locals get tips on fishing

Fisheries play a crucial role in Uganda, providing livelihoods and food security for many communities. However, the sector faces numerous challenges, including overfishing, ecosystem degradation around water bodies, and inadequate governance, all of which need to be addressed.

In response to these challenges, scientists from the National Fisheries Resources Research Institute (NaFIRRI) in Jinja observed governance issues affecting fishing communities around Uganda's major water bodies. This observation led to the launch of a research initiative aimed at developing guidelines for adaptive fisheries governance. The primary goal is to ensure that fish farmers—whose livelihoods depend on the sector—are central beneficiaries of improved governance and sustainability.

Fisheries research and its challenges

Fisheries research in Uganda primarily focuses on managing and conserving fish populations in the country's lakes and rivers, as well as the ecosystems surrounding these bodies of water. Researchers investigate various aspects such as stock assessment, fish biology, ecology, aquaculture, and the socio-economic impacts of fishing practices. Historically, fisheries research began during the colonial era, with the establishment of the Kajjansi Fish Experimental Station, which laid the foundation for aquaculture practices.

Despite progress, the sector still grapples with overfishing, illegal fishing practices, and the need for sustainable management strategies to maintain its vital role in food security and livelihoods. According to 2024 statistics from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, the fishing sector contributes about 3 percent to the national GDP and around 12 percent of the agricultural GDP. Approximately 2 million Ugandans are directly involved in capture fisheries, with many more engaged in industrial fish processing. A significant portion of this activity comes from the "artisanal" fisheries sector, where fish is caught primarily for domestic consumption or sold directly to consumers, with exports also playing a role.

The research initiative

To address these challenges, NaFIRRI scientists initiated the Building Adaptive Fisheries Governance Capacity project. This project involves engaging various stakeholders across the fisheries sector to develop adaptive governance strategies. The project aims to create guidelines that can improve fisheries management while ensuring the sustainability of fish stocks and the livelihoods of those dependent on them. The project is funded by the UK government through the University of Birmingham's Department of Environment and Development. It is being implemented in both Uganda and Malawi, two landlocked countries that share similar challenges in inland fisheries management. Prof Fiona Nunan from the University of Birmingham explained that the research focuses on the practical needs of the fisheries sector in Uganda and Malawi, with an emphasis on adaptive governance—a flexible, dynamic form of management that can respond to uncertainties in the sector.

Understanding Adaptive Governance in Fisheries

Dr Laban Musinguzi, a senior research officer at NaFIRRI, described adaptive governance as a management approach that recognises the complexities and uncertainties inherent in the fisheries sector. This approach encourages the use of scientific data to inform decision-making, continuous monitoring of fish stocks, and regular evaluations of management strategies. The aim is to identify what works best for sustainable fisheries management and to adapt practices based on ongoing findings.

Data collection and stakeholder engagement

As part of their research, NaFIRRI scientists gathered data from fishing communities along Lake Victoria and Lake Kyoga. These lakes were selected to represent the country's major water bodies. The team conducted interviews with 207 stakeholders, including fishermen, district fisheries officers, political leaders, and other key players in the sector.

Some key areas of focus included:

Monitoring fish production processes from fishermen to consumers, with an annual production target of 622,000 tonnes (according to the African Union). Environmental challenges, such as water pollution and waste dumping, that impact fish species. The promotion of best fishing practices, including the use of appropriate fishing gear to protect fish stocks. Stakeholder feedback highlighted the need for improved governance to transform the livelihoods of fishing communities and to conserve ecosystems crucial for fish species. Some fish species, such as the Nile Tilapia and Haplochromine, are at risk of extinction, making conservation efforts critical.

Insights

Ms Sarah Nakasiba, the principal fisheries officer of Mayuge District, shared insights from her district, which has 58 landing sites. Ten of these sites have been washed away by flash floods, leaving 38 functional landing sites.



