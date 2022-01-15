Prime

Lwabukadde riding the tides of farming

Lwabukadde has got more  beans this harvest season. PHOTO/MICHEAL J SSALI

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • For the farmers, 2021 was a roller-coaster year. The sector weathered several ups and downs throughout the year including poor rains and accumulated interest in agriculture loans.
  • Stephen Lwabukadde, a crop farmer experienced the issues firsthand. 

When things don’t work out in a given planting season and the crops wither and die perhaps due to a long drought, this should not be sufficient reason for a farmer to lose hope and give up. It could be another disaster like a flood or a pest invasion and disease outbreak. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.