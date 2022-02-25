Maize shellers reduces post-harvest losses

Jonathan Odwee makes a sheller in a workshop.  Photo/Lominda Afedraru

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • Reducing post-harvest losses is a central task to ensure food security and increase income of smallholder farmers as well as facilitate food availability to local and international markets.

Many farmers grow maize but cannot afford the cost of acquiring some of the imported threshing machines because of the cost and such farmers resort to manual means of threshing which results into low efficacy and high level of labour and post-harvest loss.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.