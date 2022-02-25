Maize shellers reduces post-harvest losses

Many farmers grow maize but cannot afford the cost of acquiring some of the imported threshing machines because of the cost and such farmers resort to manual means of threshing which results into low efficacy and high level of labour and post-harvest loss.

Reducing post-harvest losses is a central task to ensure food security and increase income of smallholder farmers as well as facilitate food availability to local and international markets.

Maize is one of the major food crops produced in the country and with high post-harvest losses. The stages of post-harvest loss span from harvesting to final consumption.

Threshing or shelling is one of the major stages of post-harvest loss in maize production. Traditional threshing incurs huge loss, full of drudgery and consumes time.

To reduce the loss and improve the working condition of farmers, agricultural mechanisation technologies are key. These technologies once developed should be demonstrated and evaluated by farmers who are going to use them.

Scaling up of these technologies through supply and demand driven mechanisms is essential to realise the benefits from employing the technologies.

Maize shelling

Maize shelling is a tedious job, so to make it a less labour intensive there is need to develop the farm mechanisation in the shelling machine.

As one such initiative is where students from technical institutions are now being skilled in fabricating manual maize shellers with the aim of minimising post-harvest losses.

The shelling machine saves farmers the burden of physically removing maize from combs, a tedious, time wasting and costly exercise that is practiced by at least 85 percent of smallholder farmers in the country. The manual machine has been introduced to the Ugandan market by Tropical Institute of Development Innovations (TRIDI).

This technology allows a farmer to insert six pieces of maize in the equipment, which, when rotated by hand, shells the pieces one after another, separating grains from the comb. The farmer then slides the shelled maize into a container before repeating the entire exercise for the rest of his maize.

According to Samuel Abil from Gulu District, the manual maize shell is fitted with two wheels hence easy to move it to the working joint.



“Many farmers employ several people to shell maize with bare hands, which is a labour-intensive exercise. But here is a machine that does that work in seconds,” Abil says of the machine.

The officer, who works with Bobi Community Polytechnic in Gulu, a community-based institution, as a senior agronomist cautions that one must ensure the maize is moisture-free to use the grinder. “If the grain has moisture, it becomes difficult to grind it as it will stick onto the grinder affecting the sheller,” he said.

Construction

Jonathan Odwee a student from Ntinda Vocational Training Institute narrates the process of designing and fabricating the machine and how it works.

He notes that when fabricating, it is important to consider design and performance evaluation of a hand operated maize sheller.

Frame

The frame is made of mild steel and overall dimensions of frame are measured to establish the height and length and the sheller unit is fixed to this framework.



Rotating hand wheel

Since a farmer is expected to rotate the sheller manually while threshing the maize, this has to be designed and attached to the body.

Hopper

The hopper is fabricated in trapezoidal shape and it is placed on the outer casing for feeding the maize cobs.

Operation

The hand held sheller is a light, simply constructed with shelling teeth fixed internally. With this sheller, maize cob held on one hand is rotated against a stationary shelling device held on the other hand, or vice versa.

In the process, the teeth of the sheller entangles and removes the grain from the cob. It eliminates the usual pain experienced when shelling by hand.

Different sizes can be made but what is fabricated by Odwee can accommodate between five and six cobs. Since it is hand shelled, it may also be tedious to make a bigger size.

Mr Samuel Abil a tutor at Bobi Community Polytechnic who participated as a judge monitoring the work of the students explained that designing a hand maize sheller varies.