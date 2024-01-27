Making Karamoja agriculturally viable

Karamoja is one of the poorest regions in Uganda with a poverty rate estimated to be 66 percent, more than three times the national poverty rate.

Records from the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) indicate that in recent years all the nine districts of Karamoja namely Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk, Nakapiripit and Napak are faced with food crisis.

Climate change is a major contributor and is likely to diminish continued progress on food security through production disruptions that lead to local availability limitations and price increase, interrupted transport outlets, diminished food safety and others that may be catastrophic.

Insecurity caused by rising cattle rustling is causing fear with local communities failing to carry out their farming activities leading to increased food prices.

As a team of science journalists are on fact finding tour from National Agricultural Semi-Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) in Serere to Abim through to Kotido, it is evident that there is insecurity in the area as seen by the Number of Army barracks seen along the way.

The current drought pattern in the region is affecting Karamoja sub-region, high food prices have left many families unable to afford nutritious foods thereby forcing them to find other ways to cope.

Some families have been forced to consume their seed stocks, leaving nothing for the planting season.

However Scientists in NaSARRI despite the insecurity challenge have been breeding different varieties of crops that grow well in the semi-arid region. They have involved different farmer groups in Karamoja region in their breeding programme and a number of the farmers are adopting them.

These crops include sorghum, finger millet, green gram, groundnuts, NAROBEAN varieties and simsim, among others.

Semi-Arid crop varieties

Dr Scovia Adikini, the Programme Leader for semi-arid cereal crops at NaSARRI, says the research institute has played a crucial role in developing crop varieties that have been embraced by farmers in Teso, Lago, and Acholi sub-regions for commercialization.

Under the USAID Feed the Future projects initiated in 2019, her team focused on breeding finger millet, sorghum, and green gram with the primary goal of involving farmers in the Karamoja region.

The scientists provided farmers in Abim, Kotido, Kabong, and Napak with drought-tolerant and high-yielding varieties of finger millet (Naromill2 and 5, Seremi 2), sorghum (Narosorg1, 2, Seso3), and green gram (Narogram2). The distribution of these improved seeds resulted in promising harvests, especially in regions such as Abim, Kotido, Kabong, and Napak.

Dr Adikini and her team organized sensitisation exercises, forming farmer groups in various districts, each comprising 30 members. These groups were encouraged to cultivate crop varieties for seed production, particularly for finger millet and green gram, manageable by community seed producers.

While promoting the adoption of sorghum, the team advised seed companies to take charge of sorghum seed production due to its cross-pollination nature, which may pose challenges for individual farmers.

The farmer groups were educated on proper agronomy practices, including row planting, timely weeding, and effective post-harvest handling. In Soroti and Serere, farmers took an innovative approach by adding value to crops such as sorghum seed, popping and packaging them as snacks for sale.

Looking ahead, the scientists are in the process of breeding three finger millet varieties and four sorghum varieties, expected to be released next year. These new varieties aim to resist pests, diseases, and striga weed.

Farmer stories

Farmers, such as Ms Rovina Akulo from Abim District, have experienced positive outcomes from adopting these improved varieties. The accelerated maturation of the Naro green gram and sorghum varieties compared to traditional ones has impressed farmers, prompting them to plan for seed preservation for the next season.

Akulo is the secretary of the Rwot Eneteko Farmers’ Association. The group started in 2007 as a village savings group, transitioning to a Farmer’s Group in 2018, focusing on the cultivation of sesame (simsim) and groundnuts on a commercial level.

In January 2023, the group was linked with scientists from NaSSARI, receiving 5kg of improved green gram seeds. Subsequently, in July, they planted these seeds on a two-acre plot, anticipating a faster maturation compared to traditional varieties that typically take around four months to grow.

Furthermore, the group received 80 kg of Narosorg 1 sorghum variety, which was planted in July and is now ready for harvesting. Approximately 5kg were planted on group-owned land, while the remainder was distributed among members for cultivation on their individual farmland.

Members of the group have observed the expedited maturation of the Naro green gram and sorghum varieties, noting a significant difference compared to local varieties that typically require six months to mature. Intent on preserving the seeds for the upcoming season, the farmers plan to keep the improved varieties for future planting.

As the group multiplies the seeds of these crop varieties, their intention is to sell them as seed stock to other farmer groups in the district. Additionally, the group underwent sensitisation sessions on best practices, emphasizing the importance of planting seeds in rows rather than adhering to the traditional broadcasting method.

Ms Akulo, a professional agriculturalist practicing on family land, has demonstrated the success of these varieties, not only securing a stable income for her family but also contributing to the educational needs of her four children.