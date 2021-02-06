Managing a pig farm and human urine use on crops

By Editor More by this Author

Selling piglets or selling ready for meat. Which one brings more money? Please enlighten me. Susan Ssewanyana (Answered by Bob Rukundo, CEO Rukundo Farms)

Dear Susan

You should have a strategy for your farm. Even selling piglets cannot assure you of profits. This depends on lots of factors such as the weight of the piglets, available market and the prevailing prices, among others. So, as a farmer, put everything in perspective when you think of profitable business.

You may, for example, have animals to be sold targeting farmers and these can be of various ages not necessarily piglets. You may also rear animals for slaughter only. Also rear animals for breeders and the like. Selling piglets is the best option for someone who is just starting a farm with less capital and expecting to use the money acquired from the piglets to expand, buy feeds, medication and hire workers if any.

In case of selling animals for slaughter, it means you must have the capability to feed, medicate, and pay workers, if any. Whether you are selling piglets or animals for slaughter, the best idea is to make sure you sell the best animals. All these strategies can be profitable if handled well at the farm. Of course challenges should not be ruled out but this should not deter you from thinking big. So the profitability of your farm depends entirely on you and how you handle your farm.

Human urine use on crops

I have a few plants in the backyard, when should ash be mixed with urine so as to apply it on the plants? ( Patrick Ssebyalu (Answered Samuel Kamya a plant scientist at KessBiosciences)

Dear Patrick

Human urine mixed with wood ash can be used as a fertiliser for food crops especially tomatoes without introducing any risk of disease to consumers.

A farmer dispenses human urine for use. PHOTO/FILE.

Advertisement

Studies suggest that microbes themselves are killed either as a result of storage conditions or pasteurisation.

Urine is a good source of nitrogen and phosphorus to fertilise plants like cucumber, maize, cabbage, among other crops.

Urine can be an alternative fertiliser for NPK. The approximate concentration ratios of NPK in urine are 20:1:4 which is comparable to commercial chemical fertiliser.

Wood ash, which is rich in minerals, reduces the acidity of certain soils. Human urine with or without wood ash can be used as a substitute for mineral fertiliser to increase the yields of tomato without posing any microbial or chemical risks.

Ideal site for vegetables

I am planning to plant a vegetable garden at home. Where is the ideal site? Ibrahim Kawuki. (Answered by Doreen Nampamya, Research Associate, Korea Program on International Agriculture (Kopia))

Dear Ibrahim

For planting vegetables, an open site is the ideal. The majority of vegetable plants need to be in the sun for as much of the day as possible - away from the shade of buildings and trees. Nor should they be too exposed as winds prevent growing vegetables from developing as well as they might. Pay particular attention to good drainage as vegetables may be destroyed by water logging.

The preferred soils are loam or sandy loam which can allow water to drain properly. You need to observe the health of plants growing in the environment to see if the soils are desirable.

On a sloping site, one should work across the slope and not down, to limit the possibility of soil erosion.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com