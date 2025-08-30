Masheda Foods champions value addition

Masheda Foods has officially launched its catfish processing factory, the first of its kind in Uganda. The company’s Executive Director, Anne Esther Ampumuza, shares the bold vision behind the company's creation, a journey that begins with Dynafarm, which distributed healthy products made outside Africa. However, with Masheda Foods, she chose a different path. "Instead of relying only on what is made abroad, I wanted to create and grow our own products here in Uganda," she says.

The company, which was started with just one pond during the Covid-19 pandemic, aims to empower local farmers, women and youth to become producers, creating jobs and ensuring food and nutrition security. The 25-acre farm, located in Buyala, Mpigi District, is part of an integrated production ecosystem that spans the entire value chain from hatchery to marketplace.

Ampumuza highlights key initiatives that bring this vision to life.

Claire Nangajja ‘Maama Ghetto’, a social advocate who heads the Nkore Arts project, says 50 women are now involved in art and crafts. The women, initially 15, were digging ponds before they were taught how to make crafts as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity. Additionally, the farm has empowered former street children to start the Kembogo Fish Farmers Park.

Mustapha Mubiru, the chairman of the reformed street children, says they started on August 10, 2021, with operations beginning on September 9, 2023, and they now have 114 ponds. The company's out-grower scheme sources more than 80 percent of its inputs locally, which strengthens rural-urban linkages and develops local supplier capacity. "These initiatives are about turning energy, creativity, and resilience into productive work that uplifts families," Ampumuza says. Putting catfish on the global menu

The factory’s launch, presided over by Dr Ramathan Ggoobi (PhD), the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, also the Secretary to the Treasury, is celebrated as a prime example of value addition. Marvin Lwasa, the Managing Director of Masheda Foods, details the company's mission to redefine fish farming and processing in Uganda and Africa. The new factory produces a diverse range of premium catfish products, including sausages, smoked fillets and burger patties, all designed to meet global food safety standards. With a monthly production capacity of 110 tonnes, the plant integrates hatcheries, training farms, a feed mill, and modern filleting and packaging lines to supply processed catfish products to regional and international markets.

Lwasa emphasises the massive market opportunity for Uganda. The global demand for fish is rising, yet Uganda produces far below its potential. He notes that the regional market in Eastern Central Africa is worth billions of dollars, and that Europe and the UK import $25 billion worth of fish annually. "With the right investment, Ugandan aquaculture can claim a share of this market," Lwasa says. Masheda currently supplies more than 60 retail outlets in DR Congo capital Kinshasa, maintains active distribution in Kenyan capital Nairobi, and has plans to launch on Amazon in the United Kingdom, as well as in Belgium and France.

However, the Uganda Catfish Farmers Federation chairman, Jonathan Dembe, speaking at the launch event, highlighted the challenges for local farmers.

He said after getting ponds and quality fingerlings, the biggest hurdle is feeding, as fish are fed for eight months. "If you don't give them food, they (catfish) eat themselves," he said. He added that the feeds in Uganda come from countries like Egypt and the Netherlands, but their content is unknown and they are expensive. "They're manufactured for different conditions yet they are expensive. We urge the government to set up a factory for fish feeds," he appealed. Lwasa addresses this bottleneck, stating that Masheda Foods plans to invest in a local feed production facility. This will create an integrated value chain where locally grown crops feed the fish, which in turn feed the factories and export markets. The growing number of local farmers are all targeting this factory at Masheda.

The right model

Dr Ggoobi praises Masheda Foods as a prime example of the government’s tenfold growth strategy. He says the factory embodies all four pillars of the "ATMs" strategy: Agro-industrialisation, Tourism, Mineral-based industrialisation, and Science, Technology and Innovation. Ggoobi celebrates the company's export efforts, stating that turning catfish into a tradable commodity helps bring in foreign exchange. "Economies transform when they start to create more and more of foreign exchange," he says, highlighting that the global fish market is worth $170b, a significant opportunity for Uganda. He adds that the factory creates jobs and, with them, income for households, underscoring the fact that "when societies get money, politics ceases to be a factor."

Massive

