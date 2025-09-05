Mastering the maize cropping calendar

Maize is a staple crop and a cornerstone of livelihoods. Therefore, understanding the rhythm of the seasons is paramount. The difference between a bountiful harvest and a devastating loss often comes down to a single, powerful tool: the cropping calendar. More than just a schedule, it is a blueprint that guides farmers through every critical stage of the maize cultivation cycle, ensuring each action is taken at the optimal time to maximise yield and resilience.

While bananas (matooke) are the most significant food crop in Uganda, maize holds a crucial place as the most widely grown cereal and a key contributor to both food security and household income. It is cultivated by more than half of all agricultural households and serves as a staple, especially in regions where root crops such as cassava and sweet potatoes are less common. Unlike rice, which is often an imported commodity and a high-value crop, maize is a fundamental, domestically produced food source that also serves as an export to neighbouring countries, playing a dual role as both a food and a cash crop.

Why is the calendar critical?

A cropping calendar is a time-based plan that outlines all necessary farming activities from land preparation to post-harvest handling. It takes into account local climate patterns, particularly rainfall, to align planting with the most favourable weather conditions. Following this calendar helps farmers mitigate risks from drought or excessive rain and reduces the impact of pests and diseases. Godfrey Seruwu, an expert at the Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MuZARDI), said during the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic: "It removes the guesswork from farming. It's about working with nature, not against it, to secure your food and income."

Seed selection

Before a single seed is placed in the soil, a farmer must make a crucial decision: which variety to plant. The choice between Open-Pollinated Varieties (OPVs) and hybrids has a significant impact on potential yield and farming costs. OPVs are maize seeds that can be saved from the previous season's harvest and replanted. They are generally more affordable and allow farmers to maintain a degree of self-sufficiency. However, because they are openly pollinated, their genetic makeup can vary, leading to a less uniform crop and, in many cases, a lower overall yield.

Hybrid seeds are the result of controlled cross-pollination between two distinct maize varieties. This process creates a plant with "hybrid vigour," which often results in much higher yields, greater uniformity, and improved resistance to pests and diseases. The trade-off is that hybrid seeds must be purchased fresh each season, as replanting seeds from a hybrid crop will not produce the same high-yielding results. The decision rests with the farmer, balancing the initial investment with the potential for a more profitable and reliable harvest.

OPVs are the more budget-friendly option. Common OPVs like Longe 5 are often sold for as low as Shs8,000 to Shs10,000 per kilo. This makes them highly accessible for small-scale farmers. The initial investment for hybrids is significantly higher, but this is often justified by the promise of higher yields. Varieties like Longe 10H and DK 90-89 can range from Shs12,000 to more than Shs30,000 per kilo. A 20-kg bag of a popular hybrid seed can cost between Shs250,000 and Shs500,000, depending on the variety and market conditions.

Land preparation

This stage begins roughly one month before the expected planting date. It involves clearing the land of all weeds and crop residue from the previous season. The soil is then tilled and ploughed to loosen it, improve aeration, and prepare a fine seedbed. This also helps in incorporating any organic manure or fertiliser applied at this stage, ensuring a strong start for the young seedlings. For the first season, this usually occurs in February, while for the second season, it happens in August.

Planting

This is the most critical step and must be timed precisely with the onset of the first reliable rains. Farmers should aim to plant maize when the soil is moist but not waterlogged. The recommended spacing for maize is typically 75cm by 30cm, and seeds should be planted at a depth of between 2.5 and 5cm. Correct spacing is vital as it prevents competition for nutrients, water and sunlight, giving each plant the room it needs to flourish. In the Busoga Sub-region, the first planting season typically begins in March, and the second season starts in September.

Fertiliser application

To give the young maize plants a strong start, a "basal" fertiliser is applied at the time of planting. Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) is a common choice, rich in both nitrogen and phosphorus, which are essential for early root and shoot development. Farmers may also use custom fertiliser blends, which combine various nutrients like nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), and potassium (K) in specific ratios (e.g., NPK 20:20:18) tailored for maize. When applying this fertiliser by hand, a small amount—about a teaspoonful—is placed in the planting hole. It's crucial to cover the fertiliser with a thin layer of soil before placing the seed on top. This prevents the seed from coming into direct contact with the fertiliser, which can "burn" or damage the seedling.

Crop management

As the maize begins to grow, diligent management is essential. Weeding is a continuous process and is most effective when done early, typically within two to four weeks after the crop emerges. Fertiliser application is also timed to specific growth stages. The first application, a nitrogen-rich fertiliser, is usually done when the plants are about knee-high to support rapid growth. This is typically done through side-dressing, where the fertiliser is placed in a small furrow a few inches from the base of the plant. A second booster application can be made later to aid in cob development. Regular scouting for pests like fall armyworm, stem borers, and diseases such as maize streak virus is also crucial, with targeted control measures taken as needed.

Harvesting

The maize is ready for harvest when the husks turn brown, and the kernels are firm and glossy. This stage typically occurs about three to four months after planting, depending on the variety. Harvesting on time is important to prevent post-harvest loss from pests or mould. The cobs are picked from the stalks, and the husks are peeled back to begin the drying process. For the first season, harvesting in a region like Masindi typically occurs in June or July, while the second season harvest happens in December. Post-harvest handling After harvesting, the maize must be properly dried to a moisture content of around 13 percent. This is a critical step to prevent mould growth and to ensure the maize can be stored for a long time without spoiling.

The maize is then threshed to separate the kernels from the cob. The kernels should be stored in clean, dry sacks or containers, ideally in a well-ventilated storeroom, away from rodents and insects. The National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) has also developed post-harvest equipment such as maize shellers and dryers to help farmers minimise losses. These technologies are designed to make the shelling process faster and more efficient, reducing the significant losses that can occur from traditional manual methods.





