Matooke to the world: How Mugisha is placing local foods on global shelves

At a bustling factory in Kawuku, in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District, the air is filled with the earthy scent of fresh matooke (green bananas), a local staple.

Inside, dozens of young workers move with practised precision, some peeling bananas, others washing their fingers in huge stainless steel pans before passing them along to the packaging line.

Outside, a truck waits to haul the neatly packed cartons to their final destination via Mombasa port, the first leg of a journey that will eventually land them on supermarket shelves in Montreal, Vancouver, Dubai, and Melbourne.

This is the heartbeat of Mugisha Import and Export Company Limited (MIECA), a Ugandan agribusiness quietly rewriting the story of local foods.

“When I started in 2018, very few people believed that traditional Ugandan foods like matooke or millet could find a market in places like Canada or the Middle East,” says Ellie Nsabimana, MIECA’s managing director.

“Today, we have over 70 different food products, and we are supplying customers in 50 states in the U.S., multiple Canadian cities, Europe, the Middle East, and even Australia. The world wants what Uganda has, healthy, organic food.”

MIECA’s journey began with baby steps, just a few kilometres from Entebbe Airport. Back then, Nsabimana rented a small warehouse and relied on airline cargo to ship his products abroad. “The space was small, and it wasn’t ideal for proper production,” he says.

“But we had to start somewhere. We wanted to prove that there was demand for our food internationally.”

Mieca staff pack matooke at a distribution centre at Kawuku, in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District. PHOTO/TREVOR LUTALO



The company’s first breakthrough came with matooke, Uganda’s beloved mainstay on several tables. While matooke is common in local markets, Nsabimana saw an opportunity to present it in processed, export-ready form to Ugandans living abroad and to international consumers looking for clean, natural foods.

“Ugandan food is special because most of it is still organic, grown without chemical fertilisers,” he explains. “In North America and Europe, people are increasingly health-conscious. Once they tasted our matooke, they kept asking for more.”

Encouraged by this response, MIECA expanded its product range to include cassava, sweet potato, beans, ghee, dried fish, and indigenous grains like millet and sorghum.

Today, the company operates distribution centres in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Montreal, as well as outlets in France, Belgium, Oman, Dubai, Perth, and Melbourne. In the U.S., MIECA supplies all 50 states through wholesalers and retailers.

“We are literally covering the globe,” Nsabimana says. “But even with all this growth, our production is still far below demand. On average, we export about 100 containers per year, but this is nowhere near enough. The international market is hungry for Ugandan food.”

Uganda’s untapped organic advantage

Nsabimana believes Uganda has a natural competitive edge.

“Our farmers are mostly smallholders who have not yet adopted chemical-intensive farming,” he says. “This means our food is naturally organic. When buyers abroad hear that our matooke or millet comes from fertile soils, grown without GMOs or chemical fertilisers, they get excited. They are willing to pay a premium for that.”

But organic status alone is not enough to succeed globally.

“To compete internationally, three things matter most: quality, packaging, and price,” he explains. “Uganda has excellent food, but we must meet strict global standards. That means proper handling, hygienic processing, attractive packaging, and consistent supply.”

MIECA has invested heavily in modern packaging technology, ensuring products meet the stringent requirements of overseas markets. The company also trains staff and farmers on post-harvest handling and quality control, right from the field to the factory.

Still, production remains a challenge. “Uganda’s agricultural potential is huge, but many farmers are still using rudimentary methods,” Nsabimana says. “We need to modernise farming to increase yields while keeping our organic advantage. If we succeed, Uganda can become one of the world’s leading suppliers of organic food.”

Mieca staff peel matooke at a distribution centre at Kawuku, in Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District. PHOTO/TREVOR LUTALO

Bigger and better premises

To address production bottlenecks, MIECA is building a state-of-the-art food processing facility on 20 acres in Buwama, Mpigi District. Once complete, according to Nsabimana, it will be the largest factory in East Africa dedicated to adding value to local foods.

“This new factory is a game changer,” Nsabimana says. “When it’s fully operational, we’ll be able to scale up production, improve efficiency, and consistently meet international standards.” The facility will feature modern processing lines for matooke, cereals, dried fruits, and dairy products, along with cold storage, packaging units, and quality testing labs.

“Previously, we were working in cramped rented premises near Entebbe,” Nsabimana explains. “Now, we will have the capacity to process food on an industrial scale and compete globally.”

The new plant will also generate thousands of jobs. Currently, MIECA employs over 500 young people, but Nsabimana expects this number to grow dramatically once the factory begins full production.

“This project is about more than exports,” he emphasises. “It’s about tackling unemployment, empowering farmers, and building rural economies. Every container we ship represents income for Ugandan families.”

Building Farmer Partnerships

MIECA’s success depends on strong relationships with farmers across Uganda. The company sources raw materials directly from growers, providing them with steady markets and fair prices.

“When farmers know they have a guaranteed buyer, they are motivated to improve quality and increase production,” Nsabimana says.

“We train them on everything from proper harvesting techniques to storage to make sure the food meets export standards.” For many rural communities, these partnerships have been transformative. Farmers who once sold their produce at low prices now earn reliable incomes by supplying MIECA’s export pipeline.

Global market is wide open

Even with its global reach, MIECA is just scratching the surface of what’s possible.

“The demand is massive,” Nsabimana says.

“Our 100 containers a year cannot satisfy even a fraction of the market. In the Middle East, millions of African and Asian expatriates want Ugandan food. In North America and Europe, health-conscious consumers are actively seeking organic, non-GMO products. Uganda has the potential to supply all of this.”

He calls on policymakers and investors to treat agriculture as a strategic industry. “Uganda’s future lies in value addition and exports,” he says.

“Instead of sending raw produce abroad, we must process it here to create jobs and increase earnings. That is how countries like Thailand and Vietnam built their economies.”