Maximise farm production

Anyone who has seen the Africa Agriculture Status Report 2020 should be aware of the urgent need for farmers in Africa to increase food production in order to feed the rapidly growing population, especially in towns.

It reads: “The African continent has the most rapid rates of urbanisation in the world. Because of this, cities are the largest and fastest growing agricultural markets in Africa, with between $200 billion and $250 billion per year in food sales.” It goes on to state that this situation has created both opportunities and challenges for farmers, particularly those running small farms.

But how is the smallholder farmer in Uganda really prepared for the new opportunities and challenges that have come with the ongoing rapid urbanisation and population explosion? Things must be done differently and we have to change our mindset with regard to new approaches in agricultural production.

This is not to say that we must abandon production of our traditional food crops and farmed animals. But we have to take advantage of science innovation and everything else that leads to increased food production. And it is not just the smallholder farmers that will navigate this transition. They will need support from policy makers.

Attitude change is important and farmers must stop the suspicion that plant propagation whether by seed or by vegetative method carried out in our agricultural research institutes are meant to edge out indigenous food crops or to cause a slow death of our black race, as some enemies of science innovations often allege.

Agriculturists describe plant propagation as a process that involves the formation and development of new individuals which are utilised in the establishment of new plantings with desired characteristics. This is how we come up with hybrid seeds, grafted plantlets, tissue-culture, and cloned planting materials among others. They are prepared to meet particular desirables such as higher yields, resistance or tolerance to disease or drought or to be just tastier.

The modern Ugandan farmer with a focus on high yields must therefore go for planting material that has been prepared to satisfy that need. Such a farmer must protect his garden from soil depletion and he should use fertilisers. He should also go for animals that are bred for higher yields.