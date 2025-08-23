Meet the experts at the Farm Clinic

The Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (MuZARDI) is dispatching a team of its top scientists to this weekend’s Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to interact with experts across a range of agricultural fields. Here’s a brief look at some of the specialists you can expect to meet:

Dr Henry Aaron Mulindwa - Director of research

The clinic will be led by Dr Henry Aaron Mulindwa, the director of research at MUZARDI. He is an expert in animal breeding and genetics. Dr Mulindwa holds a PhD from Universität für Bodenkultur Wien, Austria, an MSc from Sokoine University of Agriculture, and a BSc from Makerere University. His impressive career spans more than 18 years of research and community development within the agricultural sector.

He previously served at National Semi Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) in Serere and National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI) in Namulonge, where he rose to the ranks of senior research scientist and principal research officer, focusing on innovative breeding strategies to enhance beef, dairy, and poultry production.

Dr Mulindwa spearheaded a successful cross-breeding plan in Karamoja and established an assisted reproduction technology platform at Naro-NaLIRRI. He also serves on the Board of Directors of the National Animal Genetic Resources and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB), where he provides oversight in animal breeding practices.

Andrew Victor Arinaitwe Izaara: Aquaculture

Izaara, a leading aquaculture scientist from MuZARDI, is set to share his extensive knowledge on fish farming. A holder of an Executive MBA and a MSc in Fisheries and Aquatic Sciences, Izaara is an authority on production efficiency and enterprise profitability. His work includes research on tilapia production, larval nutrition, and analysing the viability of aquaculture businesses in both urban and peri-urban settings. Farmers looking to start or improve their fish farming ventures will find his insights invaluable.

Dr Damalie Babirye Magala (PhD), Rural sociologist

Dr Damalie Babirye Magala, is a rural sociologist with a PhD in Agricultural and Rural Innovation. With more than 15 years of experience, Dr Magala specialises in understanding the human element of agriculture. Her research focuses on improving market access for farmers and reducing post-harvest losses for crops like tomatoes. She also has a strong background in gender mainstreaming and integrating climate resilience into farming practices, making her an essential resource for community-level innovation.

George Kituuka - Crop husbandry

Attendees interested in improving their crop management techniques can consult with George Kituuka, a senior research technician. With a National Diploma in Agriculture, Kituuka’s primary expertise lies in crop husbandry. His experience includes research on the willingness of farmers to adopt rice intercrops, offering practical advice for smallholder farmers.

Christine Nakkazi

Nakkazi is an animal scientist specialising in livestock research. Her expertise includes animal production, ruminant nutrition and dairy science. She has co-authored several publications focusing on the performance and management of indigenous chickens and the effect of different feeding systems on their productivity.

Dr Robert Alex Isabirye (PhD)

Dr Isabirye’s research interests include piggery and chicken production, with a focus on addressing health challenges and improving productivity for smallholder farmers. He has also conducted research on characterising diatomaceous earth for agricultural use.

Dr Godfrey Sseruwu (PhD)

Dr Sseruwu is a plant breeder and pathologist. He holds a PhD in Plant Breeding from the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa. His work centres on developing and adapting nutrient-enhanced and climate-resilient crop varieties. He has also conducted research on factors affecting maize productivity and the use of agroforestry systems.

Lorna Kwaka

Lorna Kwaka is a research officer and crop agronomist. Her involvement in hands-on agricultural research and education will be crucial at the Farm Clinic.

Winfred Nakyagaba Nabiteeko

Nakyagaba is a research officer and crop agronomist. Her publications focus on a range of topics, including coffee-based farming systems, urban and peri-urban crop farming, and the willingness of farmers to adopt inter cropping practices.

Richard Lumu

Lumu is a research technician in the animal resources research programme. His research has focused on livestock farming in urban and peri-urban areas of Kampala. Specifically, he has studied the criteria farmers use to assess the nutritional quality of feed and strategies for coping with feed scarcity.

About Muzardi