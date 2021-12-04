Minister asks farmers to practice artificial insemination  

Mr Green (C ) carrying out embryo implant while Nuwamanya (R ) looks on. While artificial insemination gives a farmer 50 per cent of the breed, an embryo implant results into pure breeds at cheaper prices with a process that takes 290 days for a heifer to give birth. PHOTO BY EPHRAIM KASOZI

By  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • You can keep a good number of cattle on a small piece of land by promoting efficient means of production.

State Minister for Agriculture in charge of Animal Industry, Mr Bright Rwamirama has said there is need for farmers to practice artificial insemination (AI) in order to improve livestock breeds across the country.

