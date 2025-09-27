Mint money from the Napier multi-purpose grass





Farming in an increasingly challenging economy calls for innovativeness and determination. For farmers that can spare some land for fodder grasses, the Napier grass will not only feed your livestock but generate income, control soil erosion and good mulching grass among other purposes. While the Napier grass comes in different types, farmer experts recommend Super and Pakchong grasses. Agronomists also say the Napier grass is good for biomass generation and very good for mulching grass at the farm. Mr Lucky Mukasa, a farmer consultant and regenerative farming expert attached to Agro-forestry Promotion Network explains the Napier’s value and why the grass should be a top priority for regenerative farming .

Fodder for animals, poultry

Because of its high nutritious value, the Super and pakchong Napier grass types will serve the farmer best on the farm. The livestock will comfortably feed on the Napier grass all day unlike other fodder grasses. While animals feed on the fresh Napier grass, its ability to be processed and stored for a long period is the other added advantage. “The Napier grass can be stored for a period between 2-3-years as silage. Both the livestock and poultry can feed on the Napier grass because of its high nutrient content. The fresh Napier grass has high sugar content that makes it delicious and attractive to the animals,” Mr Mukasa explained during a meeting organised for conservationists and farmers from different African Countries at Bethany Land Institute Nandere in Luweero District.

Commercial purpose

Farmers are increasingly becoming innovative. The Napier grass is now sold fresh to farmers who are unable to cultivate the grass. Whether sold in Kilograms or any other measurement, the purpose of generating income will be achieved. This is good particularly when the Napier grass is still tender and between 3-4 months old from the time of planting, farmer experts reveal.

Garden Mulching

Due to climate change effects and the need to keep the soils moist for proper gardening, the Napier grass is highly recommended for mulching. The grasses are chopped into pieces and spread in a thin layer on top of the garden soils to avoid wasting and give space for soil aeration. This will not only help in keeping the soil moisture content but also help in suppressing some of the weeds at the garden, farmer experts reveal. Mr Dennis Kavuma, a farmer trainer at Bethany Land Institute Nandere explains that the ability for the Napier grass to grow very fast and attract lots of Biomass (Carbon) and help in soil water storage adds to the many other advantages of the Napier grass. “The soils will always remain moist through the different seasons in places where the Napier grass has been grown. The Napier grass quickly multiplies and matures in a short period. The Biomass is always enriched by the presence of the Napier grass at the farm,” he says.

Grows on different soils

Mr Edward Sserubombwe, a farmer based in Nabiswera Subcounty, Nakasongola District says while Nabiswera soils are poor at water retention with the area prone to severe and prolonged dry spells, the Napier grass at his farm is majorly the only surviving grass that helps feed his animals at the onset and through the dry spell. “The cows will feed on the Super Napier grass at my farm during the dry spell because the grass is a bit resistant to the harsh weather conditions that hit the cattle corridor district between December and February. We only have to look for the water to ensure that the animals remain healthy,” he says.

Pest control

Since the Napier grasses are very sweet, farmers explain that particular pests including the armyworm tend to get attracted to it and will spare the other crops including the maize and bean crop. The advantage is that the Napier grass will not easily get destroyed because of its ability to generate many leaves and multiply easily, farmer experts explain.

Soil erosion control

The grass’ extensive root system means the soils are held together and act as barriers for the running water that may wash away the top soils that contain the soil nutrients and possibly create unnecessary gullies within the farm. Farmer experts also explain that the roots and shoot system of the Napier grass act as physical barriers to the fast running water that is slowed down for the benefit of the soil.

How to plant Napier grass

The Napier grass is among the easiest grasses that a farmer can plant at any time. This by ensuring that the stem cuttings from the already matured grass are cut into small pieces and buried into the soil that has already been prepared. While the Napier grass easily grows on any soil, farmers are now advised to consider adding some manure or fertilizers to enrich the soils. The grasses or stems should be planted in rows with spacing of approximately 75- 85cm between the plants.

For farmers practicing regenerative farming, the Napier grass can be a good addition because of its ability to protect other crops from pests, boost soil biomass, prevent soil erosion and help the garden have a green cover through the different seasons of the year without any big challenges.

The Napier grass has also been recommended for landscaping among other uses at the farm. Farmers struggling with boundary demarcation often plant the Napier grass for land demarcation purposes but the grass is also good for landscaping, agro-forestry experts advise.

The different Napier grass types in Uganda; While farmers are advised to consider the Super and Pakchong Napier grasses for their various advantages including being hairless, the other hybrid Napier grasses recommended for farmers include the Juncao hybrid, Dwarf Napier among many other fodder grasses. The hairless Napier fodder grasses are particularly palatable to the animals.



