Misinformation derails agricultural progress

Later this month, from August 26 to 28, a big international conference is set to take place in Lusaka, Zambia, to discuss a big problem that has often derailed agricultural development, economic progress, and food security efforts in Africa.

The conference dubbed “Africa Biennial Biosciences Communication Symposium” (ABBA2025) is expected to bring together a wide range of stakeholders to explore how effective communication can become a powerful tool for curbing misinformation and promoting planetary health and resilient livelihoods across Africa, according to a press release from ISAAA AfriCenter, dated July 31, 2025.

In today’s times of climate change and population explosion, sub-Saharan Africa is faced with the challenge of developing its agriculture in order to feed a fast increasing population and to boost its economic progress by growing the crops to be used as raw materials in the mushrooming industries.

However, many countries on the continent have made substantial losses and missed out on development opportunities due to misinformation about new technological innovations in agriculture.

The press release quotes Prof Musso Munyeme, a health expert in Zambia, and a key member of the ABBC 2025 organising committee as saying:“Misinformation and disinformation distort scientific facts, erode public trust, undermine evidence-based policymaking, and fuel lies that threaten livelihoods and national development.”

Farmers harvest cocoa in Bundibugyo District in 2024. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA

Africa in particular has suffered substantial economic and social losses due to widespread misinformation --- missing out on opportunities to improve health outcomes and advance agricultural productivity. ABBC 2025 aims to confront this challenge head-on by convening scientists, policymakers, communicators and innovators to develop practical, cross-sector communication strategies. The goal is to equip stakeholders with the tools, networks, and insights needed to counter misinformation and promote informed, science-based decision making across the continent.”

In Uganda, for example, many biotechnical innovations by some of our best scientists in National Agricultural Research Organization (Naro) have not been taken advantage of because our policy makers have imbibed misinformation and disinformation about the innovations from people with absolutely no understanding of what they are talking about.

Due to disinformation and lack of correct knowledge, we have not taken up Bt Cotton growing here in Uganda yet our neighbour, Kenya, is growing it and enjoying massive harvests.

We continue to reject growing GMO crops, although many other countries in Africa and elsewhere are quite prosperous and food secure because they have accepted to grow them and have achieved impressive agricultural production.