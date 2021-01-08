Mixed farming is sustainable, says Kalungu farmer

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

To get regular income, a farmer ought to invest in a number of enterprises on the same farm, according to Ms Teopista Nassolo Lugobe of Kasabbaale Village near Kalungu Town in Kalungu District.

“There should be sources of money for incidental expenses such as settling simple medical bills if a child or any other member of the household falls sick or contributing towards burial expenses when there is a death in the area,” she recently told Seeds of Gold during an interview.

“Yet there should be other enterprises that bring in money to meet bigger expenses such as school fees. It is the reason I grow crops such as maize, beans, banana, mangos and coffee. I also raise turkeys, cows, and goats. Milk is produced and sold every day. Bananas may be harvested every one or two weeks, while maize and beans are harvested twice every year and Robusta coffee is also harvested twice a year. To get a good sum of money for settling bigger financial needs I sell coffee or a cow,”she says.

Nassolo, who is now a widow, says she has been able to sustain the family after her husband’s death almost 10 years ago because of farming.

“Most of our children are now employed and I owe it all to farming,” Nassolo says.

She has some eight cows that graze freely in a paddock set aside for them on her family’s land but she keeps one cow and her calf under zero-grazing in the backyard.

“The cow provides us with milk for us to drink but we sell most of it together with all the milk from the other cows. We are a group of farmers and we take the milk to the milk collection centre in Kalungu Town where it is sold,”Nassolo reveals. She gets an average of eight litres of milk per day from the cow in her backyard that is a cross breed between a local cow and a Friesian.

She is not quite certain how much comes from the other cows kept in the paddock hundreds of metres away under the care of a herdsman because some of them are pregnant some months and cannot be milked.

“I would have to look at the records first to tell what we get regularly,” she says.

She attributes much of her success to the periodic training in farming methods that she and other farmers in the district received years ago from Heifer International that emphasised linking animal husbandry to crop production. “Unfortunately the training programme closed long ago but we still have the knowledge. To keep our soil fertile requires the farmer to keep some livestock. For example, cattle urine and dung are very good manure for the crops.

Whether a farmer keeps poultry goats or pigs, their manure boosts crop production on the farm. Yet crop residues can be fed to livestock as supplement to fodder grass. The other advantage is that the farmer gets income from both crops and livestock, selling items such as beans, maize, coffee, milk, eggs, hens, and animals like cows, goats and pigs. Under that kind of farming, good nutrition and food security are assured in farmers’ households. Very fortunately before the programme stopped, I was a member of the District Friesian Cows Distribution Committee and I was also allocated a cow which later produced other cows,” she reveals.

Apart from learning how to make hay, the farmers were taught to make silage out of green maize residues and fodder grass. They also learned about growing fodder grass and harvesting rain water. Her banana plants intercropped with beans and some maize stood strong and very well nourished.

“You notice that the garden is mulched,” she explain.s “It is a way of suppressing weeds and at the same time preserving soil moisture to support the crops such as banana, beans, maize and some vegetables for family consumption.”

About three acres of her land is under Robusta coffee, quite well nourished with farmyard manure and coffee husks. She had originally planted the “elite” Robusta coffee breed freely supplied by the government under one of its many poverty fighting programmes but she now plans to replace that breed with cloned Robusta coffee that is not only far more high yielding but also tolerant to the extremely destructive Coffee Wilt Disease (CWD).

When Seeds of Gold visited she had about two acres under maize intercropped with young coffee trees. The wife of a former sub-county chief, Nassolo says it took her a bit of time to settle down and to fully accept the fact that she had to push ahead with life single-handedly following her husband’s death. She realised that this meant investing more time and energy into farming. She recently did some face-lifting of her house which is connected to hydroelectricity. Her children have completed their education and she attributes all the achievements to farming.

As a way to improve the breed of her cows, she resorted to artificial insemination. “I always invite our area vet doctor, John Bosco Nanseera, who helps me with that. Our milk production is improving and he advises me on what to do to avoid the common cattle diseases. One thing we learnt from Heifer International was to use a vet doctor that you know well and one that you can sue if he or she gives the wrong prescriptions. But we are all satisfied with Dr Nanseera’s services and he also advises us about feeding pregnant cow and a lactating cow, ” the mixed farmer says.

Hay making

To cope with recurrent drought and climate variability, Nassolo harvests grass to make hay, which she stores and feed to her animals in the dry season.

She has been trained to identify palatable grass and legumes, to make and store hay and how to feed it to the animals. The green forage must be cut and dried to stop all life processes as quickly as possible.

Drying is done naturally under a shade for two to three days. It is aerated regularly by turning it over. While cutting the forage, farmers avoid grass that has matured already and the dried standing one.

The dried grass is baled and stored in a raised structure that has been fenced off to prevent rot and stray animals and rodents from destroying the hay.