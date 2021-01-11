Mubende youth, women embrace climate smart agriculture technologies

Ms Hilda Atwongyeirwe, an IT graduate who is now deeply committed to her 35 acre soybean plantation at Kahumuro village Kitenga Subcounty in Mubende District believes that her decision to embrace the improved farming practices while cultivating crops that are climate resilient has greatly changed her mind set on her earlier perception agriculture as a wealth creation enterprise.

While the increasingly un predictable weather patterns leading to prolonged drought conditions are affecting farmer output for the different farm enterprises in several parts of the country, a section of women and youth in Mubende District that have adapted climate smart technologies are proud owners of successful agriculture enterprises.

A section of the farmers that are growing the soybean crop among other enterprises through the application of improved farm practices coupled with the planting of high yield and climate resilient seeds believe that the soybean crop that has turned out to be more resilient to the harsh weather conditions unlike many of the other cereal crops has brought some smile on their respective faces.

“It is not that I have worked on this garden without expert advice from the extension staff but a combination of the advise that propelled me to adapt to the idea of climate smart agriculture focusing on the Soybean that has turned out to be resistant to the harsh weather conditions un like the other cereal crops. The first trial garden lifted my spirit when the Soybean crop resisted the prolonged drought while the other crops failed to cope with the harsh weather. Through Okeba Uganda Limited provided the farmer training sessions and the improved soybean seeds, I have been able to put up a 35 acre soybean garden. The climate smart agriculture technologies that include soil testing, planting in rows among other improved farming practices have greatly yielded good result on my farm,” Ms Atwongyeirwe told farmers on a guided field day visit by the SNV Craft project.

Mr Denis Kalungi, a farmer at Kasindizi village in Mubende District testifies that while his family had tried mixed farming as way of finding a livelihood, the harsh weather conditions that led to poor yields coupled with the poor farming practices had contributed low output and persistent food insecurity. Surprisingly when we got introduced to modern farming practices that emphasize planting of improved seeds among other practices, we are now proud farmers as a family. Through Okeba Uganda Limited, we now have the soybean crop that has is resistant to the harsh weather and gives better yields.

Mr Bashir Kasekende, the SNV Craft Country Project Manager believes that the Climate Resilient Agriculture for Tomorrow (CRAFT) project designed to address climate change related challenges affecting the agriculture sector is designed to contribute increased availability of accessible and climate resilient food for the growing population in Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania.

“The project implemented by SNV Netherlands Development Organization targets increased income for smaller holder farmers and the Small Medium Enterprises, increased business performance for agribusiness among other targets. We are happy that farming groups and individuals in Mubende District are now able to exhibit increased adoption of climate smart practices and technologies,” Kasekende told farmers attending the farmer field day visits and farm exhibition in Mubende Municipality.