Mukono Farm Clinic equips farmers with climate-resilient skills

Hundreds of farmers gathered at the Mukono Zonal Agricultural Research Institute (MuZARDI) for the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic last weekend to gain insights into new innovations and sustainable practices. The two-day event, a practical training session aimed at bridging the gap between agricultural research and on-farm application, provided a unique platform for farmers to learn new skills and engage directly with experts. The Farm Clinic highlighted a wide range of enterprises and practices crucial to modern farming, with a strong emphasis on climate change adaptation.

Sessions covered profitable maize farming, fish farming, indigenous chicken production, and sustainable land management. Farmers also got hands-on experience in coffee and banana farming, piggery, urban vegetable gardening, and post-harvest handling. The event was further enhanced by exhibitions from various seed and chemical companies, as well as displays of agro-inputs and value-added products. "This training is a game-changer for us, especially for urban farmers like myself. The hands-on sessions on urban vegetable gardening and post-harvest handling were practical. We are now equipped to maximise our small spaces and improve our yields," said John Sebunya, the DFI Cell chairperson and an urban farmer who attended the event.

Dr Henry Aaron Mulindwa, the Director of Research at MuZARDI, urged farmers to collaborate more closely with researchers to ensure their farming operations are not only profitable but also sustainable. "Initiatives such as the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic are indispensable. They don't just transfer knowledge; they create a two-way dialogue that bridges the gap between what we discover in the lab and what farmers need in the field. This direct connection is what truly transforms our agricultural sector, making it more dynamic and resilient," Dr Mulindwa said.

Climate-smart solutions

The event showcased how farmers can adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change. A dedicated section demonstrated a climate-smart banana cropping system and emphasised the role of intercropping coffee and bananas to improve soil health and provide shade. Experts also highlighted how practices like using ridges, intercropping and mulching are key to climate-smart farming. The clinic also introduced innovative solutions like Black Soldier Fly (BSF) production, which offers a sustainable way to convert organic waste into high-protein animal feed, reducing the reliance on conventional feed.

Farmers were also encouraged to use chemical pesticides as a last resort on urban gardening practices.

The event also showcased the importance of value-addition. Betty Ndagire Wambi, an exhibitor who processes avocado seeds, shared her experience. “Most people throw away avocado seeds, but they can be a source of income. I transform them into healthy products like flour, which can be used for making bread, and cooking oil. The clinic has been a great opportunity to show farmers that every part of their crop can be profitable with a little innovation," Wambi noted.

Boosting financial inclusion

The financial sector was well-represented, with both the Bank of Uganda (BoU) and Pride Bank advising farmers on how to leverage financial products to grow their businesses. Pride Bank, a key player in agricultural financing, highlighted its specific products for farmers, which include the Individual Agriculture Loan. This product is tailored to finance agricultural inputs, production, processing and marketing for individuals engaged in the agricultural value chain. Meanwhile, the Bank of Uganda promoted government-backed initiatives such as the Small Business Recovery Fund (SBRF) and the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF).

The SBRF aims to provide affordable capital to small businesses that were impacted by economic shocks, including those in the agricultural sector. The ACF, a revolving fund, provides medium- and long-term financing to commercialise agriculture and promote value addition. Farmers can access these subsidised loans through participating financial institutions at a much lower interest rate than commercial loans. Mark Ssekajja, an officer at Bank of Uganda, explained the bank's role in supporting farmers.

"The Bank of Uganda’s involvement is about more than just regulation; it's about empowerment. Our goal is to ensure farmers have access to the resources they need to thrive. The ACF, in particular, offers a vital lifeline of subsidised credit that helps farmers modernise their operations and improve their livelihoods without being burdened by high-interest rates," Ssekajja stated. Securing financial future with NSSF The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) also had a strong presence, educating farmers on the importance of saving for retirement and how to make voluntary contributions.

With their account, farmers can update their details and make contributions at their convenience through several channels. These include the NSSFGo mobile app, the official web portal, using the MTN USSD short code *165*29#, or the Airtel Money USSD short code *185*7#. Farmers can also make a direct bank transfer to their Stanbic Bank account using their SmartLife account number as the reference.

Mukono farm clinic

Host station: MuZARDI, Ntaawo

Enterprises: Banana, coffee, piggery, maize farming and sustainable land management practices.

Upcoming Farm Clinics

September 27, 2025 - Hoima: Apiculture, banana, fish, sugarcane and goat farming.

October 25, 2025 - Mbarara: Dairy, piggery, coffee, banana farming & beans production.



