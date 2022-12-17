Mukono farmers embrace agroecological farming

A section of coffee farmers under the Eastern and South African Farmers Forum (ESAFF) from Mukono district is transitioning from conventional farming to Agroecological farming practices due to uneconomic benefits and the lack of land.

They want to achieve this through making their own organic manure and pesticides. The coffee farmers believe that Organic farming is a reliable means of ensuring sustainable ecosystem management and food security with agricultural production activities that take into account the environmental, social, and economical factors that positively contribute towards sustainable production.

The farmers under the Mwanyi Bugagga Organic Coffee Demo in Kisoga Ntenjeru town council in Mukono now say after the demonstration, many of them have resorted to practicing Agroecological farming practices since the materials for making the manure are readily available.

James Miro, the chairperson of the Mwanyi Bugagga organic Coffee Demon, said they have been in conventional farming but they have not reaped big produce as they were using synthetic fertilisers and pesticides which according to him has made their traditional land fertile.

“My father has been a farmer before I was born. By the time of his death he did not get a lot of money from farming simply because he was using industrial fertilizers and pesticides, I now want to shift to the use of organic manure and pesticide,” Miro stated.

The chairperson of ESAFF, Mr Christopher Wali, from Kisoga town council who is growing coffee, Banana, and Vanilla on four acres has ventured into making his own manures and pesticides and has stopped the use of synthetic manure and fertilizer because of its advanced efforts on the soil.

Wali said he uses fermented liquid organic fertilizer that he produces from organic liquid material acted upon by effective forest Microorganisms, such as yeast, fungi, and bacteria. He said the liquid organic matter is then transformed into plant elements, vitamins, organic acids, and other substances for plant growth.

“I mix fresh milk, fresh cow dung, molasses, activated mountain microorganisms, wood Ash/Maize grain, and clean water. When it is ready, I spray it on coffee, and bananas, and the nutrients and my coffee plants look healthy, I don’t now buy industrial fertilizer,” Wali added.

Wali makes his own Compost manure made by adding layers of different organic materials in a heap.

Wali said he digs a pit 45cm deep and places the soil on the side, he also puts dry sticks at the bottom Make the first layer of browns. He piles up to 45cm and sprinkles it with 10 liters of water, adds a second layer of greens of some 20cm and sprinkle water, places the third layer of animal droppings and Sprinkles ash to add essential minerals and regulate acidity.

“I cover the pile with a thick layer of topsoil (about 10 cm). Cover the compost pile with dry vegetation such as banana leaves to reduce moisture loss,” Wali said.

Wali, spreading organic manure ready for planting in his garden.

Wali said anthill soil, coffee dust, and charcoal dust are some of the materials he uses for making his compost manure.

Intercropping coffee with banana

After scoring the soil fertility Wali said they interplant coffee with other crops especially bananas, Vanilla, and other crops. Wali said when doing intercropping one should understand what crops can best be intercropped. The spacing according to Wali matters a lot.

What experts say

Mr Edward Mukiibi, the President of Slow Foods International, said more than 120 farmer groups of 30 members have all shifted from conventional farming to Agroecological farming practices in Mukono noting that it is the only way to fight hunger in the country.

He observed that the area of farmers in Mukono is under transition because the soils have been degraded by a hot culture where a lot of chemicals are near a research station.

Under the same transition from conventional farming, they have planted varieties of cash crops and food crops. He also revealed that through the intercropping of coffee, Banana fruit trees, and Vanilla.

He said the farmers have planted about 804 vanilla seeds which according to him would yield about 400kilograms in a year and a kilo is expected to be sold at Shs 50,000 saying they will earn about Shs 20 million.

The value of organic produce globally is estimated at USD 15.6 billion as of 2016. Even with its second position with the number of organic farmers, Uganda meets less than 5 per cent of the global organic market. Organic Agriculture contributes approximately USD 50 million accounting for 17 per cent of the value of agricultural exports which currently stand at USD 291.2 million per annum ((MoFPED, 2017/18).

