Mukono youths to be skilled in Agribusiness 

In a bid to boost agriculture as well as fight poverty during Covid-19, the Incredible Youth International (IYI) organization has partnered with an Estonian NGO, Peipsi Center for Transboundary Cooperation, to implement a project aimed at enhancing improved market access, value addition and increased employment of the Ugandan youth in Agriculture.

The project according to Brian James Ntwatwa, the founder IYI, ‘‘will be implemented in a period of 12 months starting October 2021 in the districts of Mukono (Central Uganda) and Namayingo (Eastern Uganda) and it is to benefit the first 200 youths between the age of 18 to 25 from the said districts.’’

The project which was launched over the weekend in Kabembe, Mukono District- is budgeted to spend over Є1m according to Hendrik Jantson, a representative from Europe.

Godfrey Kioko, the Agribusiness consultant who flagged off the program said they want to skill and empower the youths to become role models in growing short term crops that are of a high value.

"The program is going to focus on organic farming. We want reduce on the use of chemicals that are harmful to human health as well as the environment, " Kioko said.

Ntwatwa said that apart from attaining knowledge on planting to harvest, the youths will be skilled on value addition thus being able to sell at the international market.

Being a case study, Ntwatwa said that selections are to be based on first come first serve.

He said the knowledge and skills attained will help change the youths mind set as well as improving their financial status since the market for their produce will be readily available both internally and externally.

According to Ntwatwa, they have targeted the youth because most of them are unemployed.

The Incredible Youth International is a youth led movement with the aim of empowering and grooming young people to become agents of positive change who embody the principles of humility and generosity in their spheres of influence.