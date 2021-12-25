Prime

Mushrooms give Mukunzi a fortune

Former banker Alana Mukunzi is reaping benefits of agribusiness. PHOTOS | JOAN SALMON

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

  • Former banker Alana Mukunzi is reaping benefits of agribusiness. She grows mushrooms which are added value by making petroleum jelly, shower gels and hand wash gels.

Speaking to her, an image of a resilient woman is conjured in my mind; one who will not give up or take any nonsense. Getting straight to the point we talk about the need to share her entrepreneurship journey. Indeed, Alana Mukunzi’s spine is strengthened to come through any situation strong, having nursed her mother through a long illness. However, at one point savings were depleted.

