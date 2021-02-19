Naads begins seed verification

By George Katongole More by this Author

There is always a rush for seeds and planting materials ahead of the planting season, but many farmers have been left frustrated with the questionable quality available.

As a result, the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) and the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) started the verification exercise for seeds and seedlings ahead of the planting season that is expected to begin in March 2021.

Distribution plan

Naads will distribute planting materials to farmers under the government initiative to contribute to the transformation of the agricultural sector through the provision of agricultural inputs, agribusiness and value chain development for improved household food security and incomes.

Farmers advised

Agriculture minister Vincent Ssempijja has warned farmers to desist from early planting of their crops due to the unstable season with minimal rainfall.

As the farmers wait for the stable rains, Naads has embarked on the exercise to verify the planting materials (seeds and seedlings) that are to be procured by Naads before distribution.

Apart from quality planting materials and ascertaining the available quantities by the suppliers, the exercise is aimed at achieving improved production and productivity. Naads technical officers alongside Naro and Maaif, commenced the exercise last week. The team is supported by district technical officers in the respective agro-ecological zones. The two-week exercise is conducted at seed stores (maize and beans), and nursery beds for mango and citrus seedlings, pineapple suckers and cassava cuttings across the different ecological zones in the country.

According to the Executive Director of Naads Dr Samuel Mugasi, the exercise is to be used during allocation of the respective categories of planting materials to different suppliers and subsequently to prepare call off orders for the supply of materials.

Naads in collaboration with Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) will supply the planting materials ahead of the first planting season of the year which starts in March 2021.

