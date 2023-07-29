NaCORI’s single fermentation box to improve cocoa quality





Poor post-harvesting practices is one of the factors limiting quality cocoa production among farmers.

How the cocoa beans are handled after they are removed from the pods has the biggest impact on cocoa quality, and consequently, on cocoa taste.

Studies show that cocoa can be a catalyst for Uganda’s socio-economic transformation.

The crop is ranked the 4th foreign exchange earner for Uganda, after coffee, fish and tea.

Cocoa beans production in Uganda has increased from 190 tonnes in 1972 to 40,000 tonnes in 2021.

Post-harvest handling

The majority of cocoa farmers are faced by lack of affordable and user-friendly post-harvest handling practices, among others, which result in poor cocoa quality.

Joseph Mulindwa, a researcher at the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI) says they have come up with several innovations to help cocoa farmers produce quality beans, and also add value to the crop, so as to earn better money from it.

One such innovation is the cocoa fermentation technology. The fresh cocoa seeds are coated in a white membrane that quickly turns brown as fermentation occurs after harvesting.

“We have developed cocoa fermentation innovations and value added products from the cocoa pulp. In order to help farmers appreciate these practices better, we shall train them at their farms through demonstration,” Mulindwa explains.

Fermentation

One of the innovations that will be scaled out among the cocoa farmer groups is the single fermentation box.

The common practice among farmers is to ferment the cocoa beans covered in banana leaves placed on the ground or baskets which is exposed to theft and harsh weather conditions.

Some farmers use storey boxes, which are expensive to setup. The fermented beans are then dried under the sun to reduce moisture.

The fermentation period varies from six to eight days depending on the fermentation method and weather conditions.

According to Mulindwa, the new technology of the single fermentation box requires a shorter time to ferment (4-5 days); a small space to set up and the mixing is done in one box.

Other benefits of the single box technology are; it requires small quantities of cocoa thus appropriate for farmers with an average of 1-3 acres, it is user-friendly as it requires low energy to operate.

Advantages of the innovation

The fermentation box can be operated by women and even children, and is made from locally-available and affordable materials, especially timber.

It is designed with appropriate holes to allow draining out of the pulp. The pulp can then be carefully collected in other clean containers for use in making other products.

This then avails the cocoa farmer opportunities to make more money through channelling waste to income generating products like wine, thus improving their livelihoods.

Mulindwa emphasises; “We want to add value to cocoa beans through adopting better farming methods, post-harvest practices and helping farmers to add value to cocoa waste. We will specifically target more youth to interest them in engaging in cocoa farming as a business to improve their livelihoods.”

Cocoa is grown in Bundibugyo, Jinja, Buikwe, Masindi, Mayuge, Iganga, and Arua. Other areas are Adjumani, Moyo, Koboko, Luwero, Mukono, Wakiso, Hoima, Kibale, and Mpigi.

Benefits

