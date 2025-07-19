Nakitende’s passion for juice pays off

Zurah Nakitende, a 32-year-old mother of two, once faced the daunting reality of unemployment and an uncertain future. Having recently separated from her husband, she found herself without a stable source of income, relying on her passion for juice-making to provide for her family. Today, Nakitende is proof of the transformative power of opportunity, having successfully transitioned from a street vendor to a finance manager of a thriving agribusiness, Hichu Group of Companies in Jinja, thanks to the Stimulating Agribusiness for Youth Employment (SAYE) Project. Nakitende’s journey began with humble origins. "Before I started doing the juice, I had separated from my husband, so I had to look for ways to get income," she recounts. Her initial venture involved making fresh fruit juice from home and relying on a friend's shop to sell it. This effort slowly built her reputation, with people beginning to recognise her quality product.

Turning point

The turning point arrived when a friend tipped her about an opportunity for young entrepreneurs, particularly women under 35 years, in the Busoga Sub-region. This moment led her to the SAYE project. Heifer International Uganda is leading and implementing the SAYE project in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and a consortium of local partners, including Consortium for enhancing University Responsiveness to Agribusiness Development (CURAD). The five-year SAYE project, a $48m (Shs171b) initiative, is funded by the Mastercard Foundation. This project aims to expand agribusiness opportunities for more than 250,000 young people in Uganda, aligning with the Mastercard Foundation's broader "Young Africa Works" strategy to enable 4.3 million young Ugandans to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030.

Heifer International's role includes leading the formation and strengthening of youth- and farmer-led agri-hubs, which are central to providing support and focusing on diversifying value chains, embracing technological solutions and adopting climate-smart agriculture practices to ensure sustainable employment. "When this project came, I wanted something bigger. At first I was into juice, I knew juice, I have a passion for juice. So it was an easy journey for me to venture into," Nakitende explains. Her existing passion for juice made the transition seamless. Invited to a boot camp in October 2024, Nakitende, along with 11 other colleagues, formed a farmer's group that would become Hichu Group of Companies, producers of Hichu Mango Juice.

She admits her initial expectations were simple, but the training, particularly its focus on mindset change, proved pivotal. The project instilled in her a newfound confidence and exposure, crucial for someone who felt "freshly separated" and "had nothing going on in my life." Hichu Mango Juice saw its first commercial production in February, yielding 2,000 litres of ready-to-drink juice, followed by a second production in April. The market reception has been overwhelmingly positive. "The journey has been good, people are welcoming our juice because it's affordable and of very high quality," Nakitende says.

Partnering with CURAD Kapeeka

A key to their success lies in their partnership with CURAD Kapeeka, a rural agribusiness incubator facility in Nakaseke District. CURAD is an implementing partner within the SAYE project consortium, providing vital incubation services. This facility provides common user facilities, equipment access and incubation services. "We make the juice at CURAD Kapeeka," Nakitende explains, emphasising the rigorous safety protocols. "Before we do anything, there is safety. They take safety so seriously. So before going to the factory, we have food scientists who help us in the whole process." The juice itself stands out for its authenticity. "It's a fresh mango juice.

We use our mangoes from Busoga Sub-region, like the real mangoes, not those powders with additives. So that makes it special," she says. They primarily use the local Kagoogwa mango variety, cherished for its unique scent, thickness and taste. To ensure year-round production, Hichu Group leverages Uganda's two mango seasons (late May-June and December-January) to produce and store mango puree in specialised tanks that can preserve the pulp for up to three years. This approach allows them to maintain production even during off-seasons.

Community impact

Hichu Group's operations directly benefit local communities. "We’re connected farmers in villages. We have someone who works on that. They connect and send us the mangoes," Nakitende says. Currently, they work with more than 100 farmers, who supply mangoes from their gardens, providing them with a stable market and contributing to their livelihoods. Their target market is deliberately broad yet focused: "Basically children because our juice is healthy." They aim to provide an affordable, healthy option for "low-income earners, those people who love to drink juice, but they can't afford the expensive ones." A carton of 12 bottles sells for Shs10,000, with a 300ml bottle priced at Shs1,000.

Beyond the product, Hichu Group is a significant employer. During production cycles, they hire about 12 people at the factory for approximately four days, paying them daily. In Jinja, they employ around eight individuals for depot operations, including transporters, distributors, loaders and off loaders, ensuring their products reach districts like Bugiri and Iganga. The SAYE project supports these market linkages by partnering with private companies to create better markets and building local capacity through training to provide good, affordable services. They also conduct market analysis to identify opportunities and barriers, and leverage Agri-Hub platforms to connect youth and small farmers with resources and buyers.

Future aspirations