Soil mapping by agricultural scientists at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) is crucial for sustainable development, particularly in agriculture and land management. It provides vital information for efficient resource allocation, improved crop yields and informed policy-making. By understanding soil types, properties and spatial distribution, scientists can guide farmers on optimal fertiliser use, land suitability assessments and soil conservation practices. This is one of the key information passed onto the farmers during the 31st National Agricultural Trade Fair held in Jinja under the theme “Technology Innovations Driving Farm Wealth “

Background

According a scientific publication by experts from Center for Agriculture and Biosciences International (CABI), the history of soil data in Uganda is that farmers across various regions began categorising soils by their colour, texture and position within the landscape well over a century ago. These classifications served to assess productivity and suitability for different crops, a tradition that persists in many indigenous communities. Historical records indicate the use of traditional methods such as trash lines in southwest Uganda, to enhance soil fertility, water retention and crop yields, a practice later validated by studies such as those conducted by soil scientist.

Other techniques included stone lines for soil and water conservation, the application of livestock manure and household waste and shifting cultivation to rejuvenate overused land. While many of these methods endure, shifting cultivation has largely vanished due to factors like land pressure and labour costs.

Uganda’s lush landscape prompted the assumption of widespread soil fertility, which galvanised early research efforts focused on introducing cash crops. However, sustained cultivation quickly led to soil degradation and declining yields. Initial remedies such as lime application and fertilisation, proved ineffective on depleted soils, highlighting the need for comprehensive soil research to address tropical soil dynamics under continuous cultivation.

Early soil research and laboratory set up

Early Soil Research was conducted from 1914 to 1944 in a bid to introduce cash crops such as cotton, tea, tobacco and coffee. Initial agricultural trials between 1910 and 1924 indicated that climate was the primary determinant of cotton yield. However, it became evident that cotton yields, both on farms and research stations, declined after a few years of continuous cropping. This realisation underscored the unsuitability of indiscriminately applying European-style farming practices in tropical climates and prompted systematic investigations into soil productivity maintenance.

Formal soil productivity research in Uganda commenced in 1924 with the appointment of a soil chemist within the Department of Agriculture. Laboratory facilities were established in Kampala by 1928 and later expanded to the Kawanda Agricultural Research Station in 1937. Researchers evaluated crop rotations and studied processes involved in enhancing soil fertility, including the use of manure and grass leys, particularly elephant grass leys.

Given the dominance of smallholder farmers in the agricultural sector, the focus was on low-input agriculture, emphasizing rotations and the utilisation of organic materials accessible to the majority. Before the establishment of laboratory facilities, soil productivity research relied on field trials involving practices such as liming, green manuring for cotton and coffee and the application of cottonseed and coffee husks. Limited laboratory resources became available with the establishment of facilities in Kampala, notably the Government Chemist laboratories near Wandegeya in 1928.

These laboratories facilitated preliminary investigations into soil properties. Two long-term field trials were initiated at Serere in the early 1930s: The trials involved permanent Manurial Trial designed to assess repeated manure application on continuously cultivated land, and Fertility Experiment, which evaluated rotations alongside minor manure applications and, later, fertilizers. However today scientists are conducting soil mapping using advanced technology where farmers are notified about soil information for better yields through their mobile phones

Current soil mapping and its importance to farmers

Julius Opio research officer from the National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL) Kawanda under the soils, environment and agro meteorology programme explained that soils support the environmental sustainability and agricultural production. He contends that soil mapping is essential for farmers to adopt best practices of applying fertilizer in soils that are infertile, practice conservation agriculture, irrigation use, water usage in farms and crop rotation among others.

Other benefits of soil benefits include agro meteorology information where farmers are given the weather forecast which they can use on when to plant. This information is sent instantly to farmer phones using modern technology. It includes use of tools such as Fertilizer Maximizing Tool (FOT) which enables farmers calculate the specific amount of fertilizer application per hole of planting material and seasonal climate change tool which can be downloaded on the phone for weather forecast.

Updating soil information an mapping of the country

According to Opio, the first soil mapping was done during colonial time and it is being used to date yet it is no longer useful. The scientists contend the information on the colonial soil map was too generalised and cannot help the farmer. The old map indicated that within the radius of 25km, the soil type must be the same.

In the ongoing soil mapping exercise, the radius is 500 meters which is helpful to farmers. The map supports land use planning and it is easy for farmers to know which crop can grow on which soil. There are 18 soil blocks across the country where the scientists base their mapping upon.

These include Masaka block where the upgrading soil mapping started and is complete.

Other blocks which are pending are Kampala block, Central block which includes Masindi, Mbale and Moroto, East block comprising of Jinja, Kapenguria which at the Elgon boarder on Ugandan side running through to Busia boarder. The Northern block comprises of Aloyi, Gulu Kabong and Kitgum and West Nile block includes Arua and Packwach.

The scientists contend that if the mapping exercise across the country is concluded, it will help them in generating advisory queenliness that can be used by extensions agricultural workers to help farmers. According to mapping exercise of Masaka block, crops such as coffee, cocoa, beans, rice and banana can be grown on farm land.

If farmers adopt good practices, they can achieve 45 percent increase in yield form the previous0.5-1.2 tons per hectare attracting Shs8 million per hectare per season since a kg is sold at Shs4, 000 .In case farmers face challenge of fertility arising from climate change effects such as prolonged drought, it can addressed through irrigation and application of fertilizer to improve suitability of the land.

In essence, soil mapping in Uganda is a foundational tool for sustainable development, ensuring food security, promoting environmental stewardship, and supporting evidence-based decision-making.








