NARO hands over 13 potato varieties to private sector

Uganda has taken a significant step toward strengthening her food security and reducing dependence on imports after the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) officially handed over 13 potato varieties to nine private seed companies for multiplication and distribution to farmers. The new varieties, which include the recently released NAROPOT 7 to 10, were bred specifically for industrial use and are capable of yielding over 25 tonnes per hectare.

According to Naro, these varieties are expected to reduce Uganda’s reliance on imported potatoes by large-scale industry players such as processors and fast-food chains. Other varieties handed over include Uganda 11 (Rutuku), Victoria, KACHPOT 1, and NAROPOT 1 to 6. Among these, NAROPOT 4, also known as Rwangume, has already gained recognition for its resilience and high productivity. The licensing agreements were signed during a ceremony held at Naro’s Aquatic Research and Development Centre in Kajjansi.

Dr. Sadik Kassim, the Naro’s Deputy Director General in charge of Technology Promotion, emphasised that the agreements represent a breakthrough for both farmers and the seed industry. “This is a journey we commenced in 2017 by establishing an Intellectual Property and Commercialization Unit at the Naro headquarters and later signed up the first 10 companies in 2021,” he said, adding that by last year, they had signed up 26 companies in total for different varieties of Naro technologies.

“Today marks a new milestone as potato becomes the first vegetative propagated crop we are handing over to seed companies. The move will address the chronic shortage of quality potato seed in the country, which has long hindered productivity and left farmers vulnerable to low yields.” Naro’s Director General, Dr. Yona Baguma, underlined the importance of seed in driving agricultural transformation. “Seed is the beginning of productivity and without quality seed, there can be no sustainable transformation. This milestone affirms our mission to feed the nation, protect the environment, enhance farmer incomes, and strengthen national security,” Dr. Baguma said.

He urged seed companies to go beyond distribution and provide farmers with agronomic guidance to maximize yields. He also pledged that Naro would continue supporting the companies with diagnostic systems to safeguard seed quality and ensure integrity. “As a country, we have struggled with the availability of potato seeds. This signing is a huge milestone and presents big hope to the people of Uganda,” he added.

Benefits to Farmers

Representing the Kachwekano Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (KAZARDI), Dr Abbey Byarugaba praised the initiative as the greatest collaboration between Naro and the private sector for the benefit of farmers. He noted that the new potato varieties mature in just 90 days, making them highly attractive to both smallholder and commercial farmers seeking quick returns. Mr Narsis Tushabe, Managing Director of FICA Seeds, welcomed the partnership, saying it will finally close the gap in seed availability. “Access to quality seed has remained a major bottleneck for potato production, forcing Uganda to import from neighboring countries. With this partnership, we look forward to empowering farmers with quality seed and reducing imports,” Tushabe said.

Benficiaries

The nine companies that signed licensing agreements include ; FICA Seeds, Kabale Irish Potato Agri-business Ltd, Okeba Uganda Ltd, Parlex Enterprise Uganda Ltd, Tabid Farm Seeds Africa Limited, Ujamma Seed Company Limited, CADCA Seeds Limited, Sterling Seeds Limited, and Syova Seeds (U) Limited.

Looking Ahead

The official launch of the new potato varieties is scheduled for October 16, during World Food Day celebrations at Naro’s Rwebitaba Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Fort Portal.

With Uganda’s potato demand steadily rising, the introduction of these new varieties – coupled with strengthened public-private partnerships – is expected to boost yields, enhance household incomes, and contribute to national food security.



