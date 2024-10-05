Naro intensifies banana value addition research

The National Banana Research Programme (NBRP) under National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) situated at Kawanda is working with private processors of products from banana to discover the most practical banana-based products for mass production in Uganda.

Various prototypes of banana-based products have so far been manufactured to show production feasibility.

This research, among others, will address issues such as mitigating climate change, increase import substitution, promote local economies through employment and offers several opportunities to address societal challenges.

Banana fibre

These efforts are motivated by the fact that banana fibre interest has increased in the last 20 years, used in the production of high value products. As efforts in improving agricultural productivity are happening, research and awareness of banana value addition is happening concurrently.

In Uganda, minimum focus is placed on banana biomass (leaves, stem, root, male bud) which are majorly left on the farms as mulch but products of high economic value like ethanol, carpets, briquettes, hair extensions, natural dyes, sanitary towels and paper can be made from this plant residue.

These undertakings are to ensure minimal waste as the fruit can be consumed as food while the leaves, stem, and root can be used for other products.

This would benefit the farmer by earning them more income, creating jobs and also increase economic revenue. These benefits can be highly achieved if this venture is commercialised, taking Uganda closer to a bio-based economy, in line with NDPIII and the UN Sustainability Development Goals.

The bio-based economy is a substitution strategy that uses biological resources such as plant biomass, food waste and algae to reduce the use of fossil-based resources in the production of bio-products. This is a transition to a circular economy, zero-waste production. Once this research is explored, there is potential to create new opportunities for employment and sustainability.

Rien Bekkers, a costume designer in Netherlands, has designed costumes for theatre, operas and expositions using banana paper.

According to him, banana paper is a versatile and easy-to-work-with material that can be transformed into beautiful, artistic pieces. He feels a special connection to working with banana fibre, as it is close to his heart due to his experience living in Bali. He sources his banana paper from processors in Bali and often collaborates with artists, youth, and women in Bali to tailor it to his specific needs. He is amazed by the wide range of products that can be created from the banana plant.

“For the banana paper industry to grow, it would require experts such as interior designers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs to use their creativity to develop attractive designs in form of different products,” says Bekkers.

Appealing products

The Naro mandate is to coordinate, oversee and guide agricultural research in the country with the intention to keep the public updated on technologies and innovations. This research is one of the many innovations that Naro is working on to ensure the success of the agro-industrialisation agenda that will improve livelihoods and also encourage the move from subsistence agriculture to commercial agriculture. Naro has started to work with private sector to ensure that the developed technologies are relevant for the market.

The value of using these products is intended to be more since the products are sustainable for the environment and human health. Research shows that consumers are getting more intentional on the products they consume and are changing their preferences towards sustainable products, which is one of the drivers for bio-based production. If Ugandans accept these products, then we will build Uganda. This sort of economic activity would require organising all banana value chain players from the farmers, banana traders, transporters, processors, consumers to the government.

Farmers would need to willingly participate in the production and supply of raw materials (biomass) to the industry players. Government support is needed to ensure that the products have domestic market, say briquettes as a replacement for charcoal and paper bags as a replacement for polythene bags.

Once the ongoing research at the NBRP is completed, the research will be shared with private players and investors for implementation.

With the continued partnership between Naro and private sector, Naro will continue to support research.

