NARO, Japan’s Ac-Planta partner to drive agricultural innovation

Uganda’s National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) has entered into a landmark partnership with Ac-Planta, a Japan’s based agri-bio-venture company, in a move expected to boost agricultural innovation, strengthen climate resilience, and enhance food security.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed at Naro headquarters in Entebbe, sets out a framework for collaboration in agricultural research, biotechnology, climate-smart farming, agro-industrial technologies, and enterprise development.

It also emphasises technology transfer, innovation incubation, and capacity building to benefit farmers across Uganda. Ac-Planta is renowned for its pioneering work in bio-stimulants products that help crops withstand drought, heat, and salinity. Through this partnership, the company seeks to translate its latest research into practical solutions for Uganda’s agriculture. Speaking to the media during the signing ceremony, Naro Director General Dr Yona Baguma described the agreement as a timely response to the growing challenges of climate change.

“This partnership fits very well into our focus on promoting agriculture that is resilient to climate change, as experienced in the current times,” Dr Baguma said.

He noted that Uganda’s agriculture must adapt to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns if it is to safeguard livelihoods and sustain economic growth.

The MoU also prioritizes capacity development through training programmes, specialised short courses, and the establishment of technology and skills development centers.

These initiatives aim to equip scientists, extension workers, and farmers with the knowledge to adopt modern agricultural practices and innovations.

Prof Jong-Myong Kim, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of Ac-Planta Inc., expressed optimism about the collaboration. “Our vision is to contribute to a world of sustainable abundance through plant science. Partnering with Naro allows us to translate our research into practical solutions for communities in Uganda and across the world,” he said.

Beyond research, the agreement provides for joint initiatives in extension services, exhibitions, farm clinics, and policy advocacy, all designed to accelerate the adoption of innovations.

Stakeholders believe that this will not only improve agricultural productivity but also spur industrialisation and value addition across Uganda’s agricultural value chains. The signing was also witnessed by Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Takuya Sasayama, who underscored the urgency of finding solutions to global climate change.