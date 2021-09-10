NARO preaches smart, profitable and sustainable agribusiness

Farm clinics are one of the ways Naro is using to accelerate dissemination and uptake of agricultural technologies that contribute to sustainable agricultural productivity, sustained competitiveness, economic growth, food security and poverty eradication

By Jane Kugonza

In line with her mandate, Naro continues to disseminate agricultural technologies and innovations through the various research extension farmer linkages and channels.

The development of agricultural commodity value chains and commercialisation through provision of agribusiness awareness, value addition innovations and market linkage services are key to Naro’s agenda.

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Naro is reaching out to agricultural technology end users through different virtual and other platforms especially in partnership with the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinics.

This partnership has provided a platform through which farmers and their communities can learn and get real-time feedback, share expertise and get access to the best agricultural practices on the market.

The initiative has increased collaboration between research, private sector, development partners and financial institutions to drive agribusiness practices in Uganda.

Today’s enterprises

Today’s Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic will be held at Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (AbiZARDI) located in Arua City focusing on five viable commodities in the zone namely; cassava, mango, honey, potatoes and fish.

Naro reminds farmers (our food systems heroes) about the five main drivers for a successful agribusiness champion which include; correct enterprise selection, maximising productivity, efficient post-harvest handling, innovative value addition and effective marketing.

Steps for maximising benefits

The first step to maximising benefits from agribusiness is to select the correct enterprise or commodity based on suitability of the agro-ecological area, investment cost involved and experience in the enterprise among others.

Secondly, a farmer should aim at increasing productivity of the commodity. This is influenced by;

The quality of land (soil characteristics and health). Test the soil fertility and improve accordingly.

Crop variety or animal breed. Use improved varieties and breeds.

Management practices. Use recommended agronomic practices.

Thirdly, post-harvest handling is very critical to reduce losses and maximise yields of high-quality produce for local and international market.

Fourthly, farmers should invest in value addition of agricultural commodities to maximise profits. Primary, secondary and other innovative value addition techniques can double profits from most commodities.

The fifth driver is addressing the issue of marketing. Farmers need to establish potential local, regional and international market opportunities before investing in any enterprise.

Reinvestment

Last but not least, there is need to ensure sustainability of the enterprise through re-investment of profits, enterprise diversification within and outside a particular commodity value chain, expansion within a commodity, maintaining linkages and most importantly enhancing entrepreneurial knowledge and skills.

Naro is therefore inviting the public to participate in the virtual Farm Clinic. Farmers and all technology end-users will be able to receive information on modern farming techniques to adapt and or mitigate climate change effects.

A practical training session will be conducted physically targeting a limited number of farmers observing Covid-19 protocols. The training will be live streamed on NTV television and various NMG social media platforms to reach as many people as possible.

Naro management would like to thank Monitor Publications Limited (MPL) and all partners for supporting the promotion of agricultural technologies for increased uptake. Special appreciation goes to the farmers and last-mile end-users for being willing to learn and adopt improved technologies for increased food security, household incomes and agro-industrialisation.

- The writer is senior outreach officer at Naro