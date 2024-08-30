Naro promotes macadamia farming 

The National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) together with Amafh Farms Limited have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the production and development of macadamia in Uganda.

Speaking to the media after signing the MoU in Entebbe, Dr Yona Baguma, the director general of Naro, said the new partnership seeks to promote research and development collaboration, linkages, and partnerships between the two parties.

“Through this partnership we aim to advance macadamia production and processing, focusing on high-value products and commercialisation programmes. The ultimate goal is to enhance the reliability and sustainability of the supply of high-quality macadamia products both for domestic and international markets,” he said.

Dr Baguma added that the collaboration marks a significant step forward in their efforts to enhance Uganda’s macadamia industry by combining Naro’s research expertise with Amafh Farms’ practical experience.

“We are confident that we can achieve remarkable progress in this sector, benefiting not only the farmers but also the nation as a whole,” he said.

High value crop

Dr Baguma said the initiative was in line with the directive of President Museveni to promote macadamia as a high-value crop due to its potential to increase household incomes and its value in responding to climate change.

“We aim to work together to develop high-yielding macadamia varieties and improve agronomic practices. The partnership will also facilitate access to Naro’s facilities and expertise in plant breeding, pest control, and value addition, among other areas,” he said.

Dr Baguma revealed that Naro is committed to support the macadamia industry, with plans to conduct soil mapping through the department at the National Agricultural Laboratories (NaRL) at Kawanda to identify suitable sites for macadamia growing in Uganda.

“We also need to mobilise farmers through the Parish Development Model (PDM) and cooperative societies to enlist more farmers and establish production and market systems across the country,” said Dr Baguma.

Through its network of 16 institutes, Naro provides an instant structure through which farmers across the country can be reached almost instantly.

“To support the industry’s growth we need appropriate policy support, working closely with stakeholders which include Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries to identify and implement necessary policies,” he said.

Out growers

Asim Morvi the managing director Amafh Farms revealed that his company had initiated the Macadamia Out grower Extension Project (MOGEP), through which they target to transform the livelihoods of over 250,000 small-scale farmers across Uganda.

“In its initial phase, MOGEP aims to plant 25 million macadamia trees, creating employment for more than 2.5 million individuals and contributing to national food security,” he said.

He noted that through the project, they provide farmers with high-quality seedlings, essential extension services, and a robust buyback program, enabling them to diversify income streams while continuing to grow staple foods.

“The partnership also emphasizes sustainability and climate adaptation, with joint efforts to research and implement water management techniques, organic farming practices, and macadamia waste utilization,” he said. Morvi emphasised that Naro and Amafh Farms Limited will work on empowering youth and women in the macadamia sector, promoting certification and quality standards, and conducting market research to explore new opportunities.

Macadamia project

The project is closely aligned with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-being, and Climate Action. It adheres to Climate Smart Agriculture principles and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, emphasizing environmental protection, greenhouse gas reduction, and sustainable practices.

Under the brand name Macarica, Amafh Farms’ product profile includes culinary products like macadamia nut butter, oil, and flour, as well as confectionery, skincare, and industrial products.

Amafh Farms Limited is the first and only company in Uganda with a macadamia processing factory, leading the way in macadamia value chain development. The company that has been in the trade for over the last 22 years, operates a vast 1,200-acre macadamia nut trees farm in Mityana district.

The project