Naro releases new banana varieties

Uganda is a major banana producer, with the western region leading in production, followed by the central, northern and eastern region respectful. This in particular is for farmers engaged in growing the East African Highland banana, commonly known as matooke. However there are other banana varieties also being grown across the country such as the sweet banana (sukari ndizi), Cavendish (bogoya) and plantain (gonza).

Background

According to a US-based publication by a team of scientists titled “Overview of the Current Status of Uganda’s Banana Sector; Formalising the Matooke Sector may not be the Best Policy Option,” Uganda is described as a rural economy since agricultural activities dominate local livelihoods and involve more than 70 percent of the total labour force of the country. Banana is a major food crop for half of the Ugandan population and approximately 75 percent of the Ugandan farmers cultivate it.

The country records the highest per capita consumption of banana in the world estimated at 10 million tonnes per annum, which is consumed locally. Banana plants deliver a continuous supply of food and income through the asynchronous fruiting habit and its contribution to household food and income security is acknowledged by the Ugandan government as a prioritised crop Banana plants are also essential for other daily usage where the pseudo-stems are used for animal fodder; the fibres for ropes, mats, hair braids and baskets.

The leaves are used for mulching, packaging and food-wrapping and some cultivars are used for medicinal purposes. Based on its main usage as food, bananas can be categorised into five types and this include cooking type mainly the East African Highland banana (matooke), brewing (Musa and Kayinja) and plantain which is both roasted or deep-fried.

Farmers in Uganda often grow multiple cultivars of those types, and the cooking type or East African Highland Banana is grown for food security and income earning initiative. As such scientists at the National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL) in Kawanda have been developing a number of improved banana varieties using conventional methods.

The head of the banana programme at NaRL Dr Alex Barekye, explained to journalists during a media tour about the newly released banana variety Naroban6 also called Narita6 that his team has improving banana varieties to suit challenges farmers are faced with.

The previous varieties include the NAROBan series. They are NAROBan1, 2, 3, 4 and the Kiwangaazi (M9) hybrid which farmers are already growing in various parts of the country.

However the scientists have made a breakthrough in releasing yet another variety NARITA17, also known as NAROBan6, which was released by the variety release committee at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif) on March 21, 2025. Seeds of Gold caught up with the scientists during a press briefing explaining the research process and release of the banana variety and below are the details.

Research process

The objective and challenge leading to new banana variety development, Dr Barekye explained that the research initiative to develop Naroban6 was a collaborative effort by scientists from NaRL and the International Institute of Tropical Research (IITA).

The objective was to develop a variety which is high yielding and resistant to pests and diseases trough molecular and conventional breeding. Others are to generate and promote integrated management technologies and develop systems and processes that enhance uptake of technologies which farmers can adopt for commercial farming.

The team is addressing challenges which include, among others, pests and diseases such as black sigatoka, which causes drying of banana, leaves leading to 37 percent yield loss; banana weevils, which lead to stunted growth, causing 50 percent yield loss.

Others are nematodes, which cause rotting of banana roots, causing severe damage in farmer fields; prolonged drought, which does not favour banana growth; declining soil fertility and poor agronomic practices by farmers.

There are also emerging diseases such as Tropical Race4 (TR 4), which is a devastating banana disease caused by soil- born fungus, which is already in farmer fields in South Africa and poses a significant threat to banana productivity, especially cavendish, which is highly susceptible.

There is the banana bunchy top virus disease, which is a plant pathogenic virus from the Nanoviridae family known for infecting banana plants, especially the top leaves, leaving the plant stunted. It has been reported in Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, including West Nile in the district of Zombo.

Breeding process

The director of NaRL, Dr Robooni Tumuhimbise, explained that the newly released Naroban6 was bred using funds from the Gates Foundation over a period of 15 years.

The breeding, which started in 2014, involved laboratory tests, field tests of approximately five years and on farm trials of two years. The initial materials were crosses of a local variety namely Entukula and calcatta4 obtained from IITA Nigeria.

The research process involved boosting the yield by 24.3 percent yield against the traditional land race Bwazirume variety with an average yield of 40.5 tonnes per hectare.

Bunch weight (yield)

It has a bunch weight of 26 kilogrammes compared to 17.2 kilogrammes of NAROBan5 from the National Performance Trials site. At the on farm trials, its bunch weight is 32.5 kilogrammes compared to 21.7 kilogrammes of NAROBan5.

The bunch weight stability is consistent across different farms in different locations of banana growing areas in Uganda. It has a relatively shorter cycling period compared to other released banana hybrids. It takes about 10 months from planting to flowering and about four months from flowering to harvest.

Pests and diseases

NAROBan6 is resistant to nematodes while NAROBan5 is tolerant to nematodes that attack the roots and destroy the feeding system making the plant weaker. NAROBan6 is tolerant to weevils. It is resistant to Fusarium wilt and black sigatoka that affect the leaves of bananas leading to low yields of banana bunch.

Breed