Naro releases new bean varieties

Farmers in western and southwestern Uganda are used to growing limited climbing bean varieties, thereby obtaining insufficient nutrients as opposed to farmers in other parts of the country growing assorted varieties.

The farmers continue to grow local bean varieties, namely Masindi Yellow, Kankulyebulukye, and Rushareet, because they possess uniquely desired traits such as attractive color, early maturing, and good culinary qualities for home use and easy marketing.

However, scientists with expertise in bean breeding at the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCRRI) are now introducing bean varieties grown in other parts of the country, such as pigeon peas, cowpeas, and garden peas, among others, to be adopted in western Uganda. This is under a four-year project: Harnessing Common Bean Landraces, Improved Biofortified Climbing Bean Varieties and Underutilized Climate-Smart Legumes for Sustainable and Resilient Agri-food Systems in Southwestern and Western Uganda.

Background

Beans are considered the third most important agricultural commodity after coffee and maize. Uganda is ranked second in Africa after Tanzania in bean production.

Unlike other regions in Uganda, which have a diversity of legumes such as groundnuts, pigeon peas, garden peas, and cowpeas to supply needed nutrients, southwestern and western Uganda grow mostly common beans.

Farmer families sell these beans to earn income, as well as consume them to obtain the right food nutrients. The Uganda Demographic Survey Report of 2018 indicates that southwestern Uganda has persistently registered the highest rates of child malnutrition, with 29.3 percent stunted children under the age of five.

To address this challenge, the scientists are implementing the project, funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations with co-funding from Alliance Biodiversity International and the International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT) through the Pan-African Bean Research Alliance (PABRA).

The project is being implemented by scientists from NaCRRI, the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture (ITPGRFA), and Makerere University. Other partners include Akorion Company Ltd through the EzyAgric platform, which will engage farmers using the app; Bugara Women Bean Seed Producers Group (Kisoro District); and Bukinda Women Bean Producers’ Cooperative Association in Rukiga District.

The team will work closely with NASECO Seed Company, agro-input dealers for the utilization of germplasms, Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research Institute, agricultural extension staff in the target districts, and the pediatrics ward of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital. The four-year project started in May and ends in 2028.

Breeding process

Dr Stanley Tamusange Nkalubo, leading the team, explained the objective of the project, including increasing farmers’ productivity and on-farm income through increased viability of diverse nutrient-rich food, reduced environmental impacts, and enhanced resilience by conserving indigenous varieties.

The project will be implemented in southwestern Uganda in the districts of Kisoro, Kabale, Masindi, Hoima, and at NaCRRI.

Key Fact: Farmers will be encouraged to grow crops such as maize and, after harvesting, plant climbing beans using maize stalks to support growth. They will also be encouraged to plant trees whose branches can be used as stakes.

Scientists and farmer engagement

Dr Nkalubo notes that farmers in Kisoro and Kabale face the challenge of farming in hilly areas, making climbing beans suitable. However, their production rate is threatened by a low genetic base. Since farmers are used to planting their local varieties, nutrients such as iron, zinc, and vitamin A are lacking, though local varieties possess other essential attributes, prompting the need for cross-breeding.

Narobean12C, released in 2003, is the only improved climbing bean variety available. However, relying on it can be challenging due to climate-related effects. Nabe12C is another potential variety that can increase production and marketing outputs for farmers. Other biofortified climbing bean varieties, namely Narobean4C and 5C, have not been widely adopted by farmers.

The scientists plan to conduct variety selection with farmer participation through enhanced conservation of farmer varieties and the development of new varieties via participatory research. Targeted plant genetic resources will include common beans, involving the crossing of selected landraces and improved varieties. Advanced biofortified climbing bean lines from CIAT will undergo participatory evaluation to identify promising lines for farmer adoption.

Underutilized legumes, including pigeon peas, garden peas, chickpeas, and lentils, will be sourced from ICRISAT, the National Semi-Arid Agricultural Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI), the National Lowland Pulses Crop Research Programme in Ethiopia, and the Institute of Agricultural Research in Kenya. The scientists have already engaged with community seed banks, including Nyatonzi Masindi, Hoima, and Kibuga Community Seed Banks in Kabale.

Germplasm acquisition and assembling

The scientists have acquired 40 advanced large-seeded improved biofortified climbing bean varieties from CIAT, which have been planted at NaCRRI for multiplication and will be used for crossing. Selected lines will be crossed with local varieties that farmers are already growing to improve nutrient attributes such as iron, zinc, and vitamin A. Farmers will adopt and grow these improved varieties to meet nutrient needs and as an income-generating initiative.

Farmers will also adopt legumes such as pigeon peas, cowpeas, garden peas, chickpeas, and lentils for variety nutrient uptake.

On-field assessment