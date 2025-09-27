Naro revamps Teso livestock unit

The National Agricultural Research Organisation has started work on revamping its livestock unit at its research station in Serere District. This is being done through the use of climate smart agriculture approach designed to enable the institute to sustain the unit and empower communities to engage in livestock farming.

The livestock unit at the National Semi Arid Resources Research Institute (NaSARRI) in recent years had run dormant, prompting an outcry from area politicians over what they called a deliberate sabotage of the region’s economic livelihood. In a statement, the host institute, says since it falls in semi-arid region, they have opted for climate smart approach as a response to the extreme weather conditions that affect animal rearing in the region, adding that it will stock 200 heads of cattle of different breeds that do well in the semi-arid areas of Teso.

Dr Brian Martin Babigumira, the climate smart agricultural project lead, said the Zebu breeds considered are of dual purpose in the region, including beef, dairy, traction and other uses, while the Boran will be predominantly for meat. “The East African Zebu, the short horned vary in sizes , some are small while others are big and the small zebu weighs up to 90 kilograms, one thing is that poor management makes the animal so small, stunted, so we need to sensitize the people,” he adds. Mr Babigumira said the process has started with setting up of infrastructure. While some of these were used in the past before the collapse of the unit, many are dilapidated and need renovation , while some of them are condemned.

He added that the set up sits on at least 100 hectares. The livestock project will manage animals on a rotational system with thousands of paddocks for pasture and water utilisation while bench-marking the climate smart approach to agriculture. Mr Babigumira said besides investing in infrastructure, the institute will further invest in establishing pasture conduction systems that will be on 100 acres of land, where different grasses will be grown, including legumes to maintain animal production and supply to the communities. He added that they are going to have storage facilities, including silos, a water reservation system with different distribution channels for animals and irrigation.

Mr Babigumira said unlike in the past, the institute will invest in the production of livestock, but will as well go an extra mile to add value to the products from the stocks. Dr David Kalule Okello, the director of NaSARRI, told Seeds of Gold that the livestock programme will become a key source of quality seed stock tailored to Uganda’s semi –arid zones, where climate change is intensifying production challenges. He added that the programme will introduce resilient cattle breeds such as the East African zebu, Boran , Sahiwal, Brahman, and jersey , while supporting community based breeding schemes to expand farmer access to superior genetics .

“Beyond cattle, NaSARRI will also research and support small ruminants, pigs and poultry to diversify farmer options and strengthen food security, these initiatives will increase the supply of meat, milk and animal traction to meet rising demand in the fast-growing urban centres,” he explained. Mr OKello said the programme will also enhance access to quality nutritious forage seed and produce conserved feeds like hay and silage to address seasonal livestock feed shortages experienced by farmers.

He added that as a hub for technology transfer, NaSARRI will work with local governments and partners to train farmers in breeding health, nutrition and climate smart livestock practices. Mr Okello said during the civil unrest following the liberation war that ended in 1996, the institute suffered vandalism and loss of property, including livestock. This not only created a vacuum that research had previously filled through technology generation and dissemination, but also livelihood loss for many of the cattle keepers. Livelihood loss was exacerbated by the Karamjong cattle raids that further plunged communities into poverty.

However, government intervened and successfully stopped the cattle rustling and conducted several restocking campaigns. Recently, the government started implementing the Uganda Climate Smart Agriculture Technology Promotion (UCSATP) project, with the objective of increasing productivity and production of selected value chains, including dairy and beef.

“Cognizant of the presidential pledge to restock Teso Sub-region, the project is targeting seven districts in the sub-region in which cattle restocking will be done. Additionally, considering the role the research institution is playing in developing the cattle industry, the presidential pledge will see the revamping of livestock research at NaSARRI,” the director of NaSARRI explained. Mr Okello said the top management of Naro acted upon the presidential pledge and instituted a fully-fledged animal production research programme and appointed a programme leader in 2024.



