Naro scientists develop technology to fertilise embryos for calf production

500 pure Jersey cows and 20 bulls have been acquired from Denmark for purposes of semen and embryo extraction to effect fertilisation. The aim is to improve dairy milk capacity in Northern Uganda which, apparently, is missing.

There is a growing urge among scientists and cattle breeders to quicken the process of calf production. This is possible through application of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) of embryos.

There is already a growing number of cattle breeders in the more developed countries who are using IVF to maximise pregnancy rates in cows.

This process involves harvesting oocytes (a cell in an ovary) from donor cows and creating embryos by fertilising them with semen in a laboratory. The embryo is then implanted into a recipient otherwise known as surrogate cow, or they can be frozen indefinitely.

Scientists at Uganda’s National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI) are already implementing this technology at the institute in Namulonge with an aim to boost animal production and dairy farming in Northern Uganda.

Background

The scientists are implementing development of the technology under a project Chase Poverty and Hunger diversity food systems for poverty reduction, Food and Nutrition Security and Inclusive Development in Northern Uganda (DINU)

The target beneficiaries are dairy farmers in Acholi and Lango Sub region who will be availed the fertilised ovaries through organised farmer associations.

The project director Abasi Kigozi, who explained the modalities of how the technology will be rolled out, noted that fertilisation of ovaries at the laboratory is already ongoing. The institute has so far acquired 500 pure Jersey cows and 20 bulls from Denmark for purposes of semen and embryo extraction to effect fertilisation. The aim is to improve dairy milk capacity in Northern Uganda which, apparently, is missing.

Dr Kigozi and team have set up fertilised embryo fertility and Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Lira where farmers will be in position to access the service.

A number of agricultural extension veterinaries have been trained and they will be in position to perform the process of inserting the fertilised embryo in a cow and a farmer will be required to pay Shs1.5million upon the cow conceiving.

How the procedure works

Dr Timothy Kasule, an embryologist scientist based at NaLIRRI explains that embryo transfer is a way of producing as many premium calves as possible from one mother.

The process works by using hormones to super-ovulate a cow, which is then artificially inseminated.

Once the ovary is picked from the cow, it is left to mature for 12 hours in the laboratory before joining to the semen obtained from the bull.

“The donor cow is brought into the crush collection facility, where the temperature is at 27-32C. Oocytes are harvested via trans-vaginal recovery, averaging 10 eggs per collection and the eggs are matured for 12 hours,” Dr Kasule says.

The advantage of this technology, according to Dr Kasule, is that in natural fertilisation process of a cow, it may produce one calf per year but using the in vitro process about 60 calves can be produced by different cows in a year as long as the insemination process is successful.

“The first stage is the key addition to conventional embryo transfer. Eggs are removed from the donor cow’s ovary before the ovary naturally releases the oocyte down the fallpian tube.

Using a process called trans-vaginal recovery, IVF works by first removing the dominant follicle in the ovary, allowing the rest to grow.

“In a normal pregnancy, the dominant follicle inhibits the rest, otherwise a cow could end up developing dozens of calves in the womb. With IVF, all follicles are left for six days to develop uninhibited within the ovary in a process called dominant follicle regression,” he explains.

Once the ovary is fertilised and frozen, it can be kept for years in liquid nitrogen and transferred to surrogate cow upon demand by the farmer.

The scientists will then assess the surrogate cow for pregnancy suitability which is then induced with hormones in order for them to come on heat. The embryo transfer is done seven or nine days depending on when they were frozen from the day hormones are induced into the cow.

The cow, in case the Zebus which are common in Northern Uganda, will not be allowed to mate. Once delivered, the calf will adopt immunity from the surrogate mother.

The model to be used

Dr Kigozi explains that already 24 farmer associations in Northern Uganda have been identified and his team is going to set a demonstration farm for each association for other farmers to come and learn.

This will involve construction of a dairy unit comprising 5-10 animals, improved pasture farm and farmers will be expected to practise good agronomy practices in order to obtain good quality calves.

At the moment farmers are expected to pay for the service as a group because one dairy farmer may not afford to pay Shs1.5 million for each pregnancy.

The numbers

According to Dr Kigozi, this technology is cheaper because the cost of importing one fertilised embryo is $300; about Shs1.5m and yet his team is offering the same amount after the surrogate cow becomes pregnant.

The Institute has the capacity to process 4,000 embryos per week, appropriate enough to fulfil the demand of Ugandan farmers.

THE IVF PROJECT: WHAT FARMERS ARE EXPECTED TO OBSERVE

Once the cow is already carrying the pregnancy, farmers are expected to avoid grazing them in wet grass, indoor recipients achieve 5-10 per cent better pregnancy rates than those managed as free range, recipients should be managed as a group and the cows must be maintained with good bodies

The cows must be fed with fibre-based diet of hay, silage and low-protein coarse mix as a supplement is preferable plus outline treatments such as de-worming, vaccination,

The surrogate cow should be at least 15 months old, cycling regularly and weighing 350kg depending on the breed.

This technology has been practised mainly by urban farmers but on a rather low rate with imported varieties but this one is targeting small scale farmers with the aim of improving milk productivity for good nutrition.

Once the calf grows, it goes into production earlier at 15 months compared to natural birth cows which may 24 months or more

Challenge

There may arise a scientific challenge where the cow may fail to conceive. This is why a farmer only parts with money after they are sure that the cow has conceived. That is why it is important for scientists to induce the cow to come on heat in order for process to be successful.