Natukunda turning shea nut trees into gold

Robert Odwar, a peasant farmer in Otuke District, has been reaping the benefits of shea nut trees throughout his lifetime.

“Shea nut trees are a gift from God. You cannot plant them, you don’t need to weed them. They just grow,” Odwar says, his eyes gleaming with gratitude for this natural blessing.

Shea nut trees grow wildly in various parts of Uganda, particularly in West Nile and eastern Uganda. However, it is in Otuke and Alebtong districts that they thrive in abundance.

Once a year, from January to March, Odwar joins countless others to collect the shea nuts when they fall to the ground. Shea trees produce fist-sized shea fruits, which ripen between May and July, dropping to the ground where they are gathered by harvesters, often women and children.

The harvested fruits are sorted and dried before being sold as kernels to middlemen or cooperatives. The economic potential of the shea tree surpasses its fruits, extending to its roots, leaves, and bark, each possessing valuable uses. However, the shea nut stands out as the primary source of Shea butter, renowned not only for its income-generating abilities but also for its myriad health benefits.

This natural resource has gained significant interest from the cosmetics industry, with Uganda’s Shea exports alone valued at $1m. Furthermore, the global market for Shea products is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating its value to reach $2.6b in 2022, and this figure is anticipated to surpass $5.5b by 2032.

“In our community, we use the butter to smear our children, and we use the money we get to buy books for them to go to school,” Odwar shares, emphasising the dual role of shea as a provider of nourishment and education for the local children.

Last season, Odwar managed to collect about 70kg of shea nuts, though he laments that it was a bad season due to insufficient rainfall. Local farmers use a plastic cup, weighing about half a kilogramme, to sell their produce to traders, with prices fluctuating, sometimes dropping as low as Shs700 during periods of abundance.

Peter Ojok, another farmer in Otuke, boasts more than 100 shea trees on his land. He acknowledges the tree’s traditional significance but underscores its commercial advantages.

Shea butter is traditionally handmade by women in rural villages for use in both food and cosmetics.

This Shea butter is rich in vitamins A and E, known for its anti-aging properties, including protecting the skin from free radicals, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and promoting a youthful complexion.

Raw Shea butter has a naturally soft, creamy texture, an ivory-yellow colour, and a subtle, sweet chocolatey scent. It is versatile, and suitable for use both in its pure form and as a key ingredient in various skincare and cosmetics products.

Local communities extract oil from the shea nuts and sell it in the markets of Lira Town. However, Ojok points out the existing gaps in the marketing of shea nuts, resulting in unfavourable prices for the farmers.

We don’t get enough out of the trees. The traders give us very little money,” Ojok laments.

Unique

Nilotica shea butter, which originates from Uganda, stands out with its naturally soft and creamy texture, making it a highly sought-after product on the world market. In contrast, West African shea butter is often hard, with a waxy consistency and a strong scent that limits its use in cosmetic products.

The difference in texture of Nilotica shea butter is attributed to its up to 30 percent higher oil content, specifically oleic acid, compared to West African shea butter. This higher oil content results in a much lower melting point, giving it a balm-to-oil consistency at room temperature that melts seamlessly into the skin, making it a favoured choice among cosmetic enthusiasts.

Opportunity

Enid Natukunda Mugisha, a local entrepreneur from Kamuli-Kireka in Wakiso District, has turned personal adversity into a thriving business venture, making a significant impact on the cosmetics industry. Her journey from battling alopecia, a hair loss condition, to creating a successful line of Shea butter-based products is intriguing.

Enid Natukunda in her cold pressing machine room where she extracts Shea nut butter that she sells to cosmetic shops. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Natukunda, the Managing Director of Raw & Organic, has been involved in Shea butter extraction since 2019. Their raw materials are sourced from Lira, and they take pride in cold-pressing Pure Shea Butter which is preserved with all of its natural properties. This enables their Shea butter to effectively be used in issues related to hair breakage, dry scalps, oily/dry skin, rough and dry hands, and chapped lips, among others.

Battling alopecia

Natukunda’s story begins with her own struggle against alopecia, a condition exacerbated by frequent visits to hair salons. Despite seeking medical treatment worldwide, including a hair transplant in India, her hair loss persisted. It was during the Covid-19 lockdown that Natukunda found herself without access to her hairdresser, resulting in yet another setback in her battle against hair loss.

“I started losing hair mysteriously and it bothered me a lot as it became worse over time. I attempted wearing wigs, but they were uncomfortably hot on my scalp. As a woman, the discomfort was almost unbearable, especially because people were constantly asking about what had happened. Even my children were curious. I even had a hair transplant in India. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, my hairdresser was locked away. She was the only one who knew my problem. So by the time the lockdown was eased, I had lost my hair again,” she says.

Desperate for a solution, she turned to natural remedies, including Shea butter. The positive results she experienced ignited a spark of inspiration. Natukunda decided to harness the potential of Shea butter.

Determined to help others facing similar challenges, she transformed her newfound passion into a business, Raw & Organic.

“When I realised positive results, I considered the other women who could be having a similar challenge as mine. I started extracting the shea butter as a business,” she says.

Their product range has since expanded to include skin and hair care items designed to address various cosmetic concerns. The company boasts UNBS certification, assuring customers of the product’s quality.

Nilotica Shea butter, known for its rich content of vitamins A and E, has garnered attention for its anti-aging properties and ability to protect the skin from free radicals, reduce fine lines, and promote a youthful complexion.

Making business sense

Natukunda’s journey into the Shea butter business involved acquiring an oil extraction machine.

Initially, her customers were cosmetics shops, a relationship that continues to this day. Over time, she expanded her product line to include shampoos, hair conditioners, treatments, and hair food due to customer demand.

Enid Natukunda Mugisha, the managing director of Raw & Organic displays the various products from Sheanuts she sells to cosmetic shops. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

The production process involves sourcing Shea nuts from Lira through traders. These nuts are then transported, sometimes shared with other buyers depending on the quantity.

While larger cooperatives are more organised and maintain better product quality, Natukunda, as a smaller player, has not yet engaged with them.

During the Shea nut season, the factory is a hive of activity, with activities such as offloading, weighing, and stacking the nuts on pallets inside the factory. The nuts are dried outdoors to achieve the desired moisture content, which is typically below 12°C.

Natukunda mentions that pricing is influenced by the season; bumper seasons lead to lower prices, while bad seasons result in higher prices. The Shea nuts are weighed, dried, sorted, and milled at their factory in Kireka to obtain raw Shea nut butter.

Shea butter production in Uganda remains a small-scale industry, focusing on artisanal methods without chemical extraction.

Natukunda uses cold press extraction, avoiding roasting or boiling the nuts. This process results in golden-coloured oil, which settles into ivory-white butter when left in a bucket. This method preserves the unique bio-active properties of shea butter. It is primarily used in cosmetics, either in pure form or as an ingredient.

Sustainability

One of the most significant threats to Shea butter production is the unsustainable practice of charcoal production. Charcoal producers often claim that Shea tree-derived charcoal is superior, as it burns longer and produces less smoke.

This widespread demand for Shea tree wood for charcoal has led to extensive tree cutting, severely impacting the shea nut value chain. This has resulted in lower quality nuts and butter, which in turn, come at a higher cost.

The Okere Shea Butter Cooperative Society, dedicated to promoting sustainable Shea tree cultivation and Shea butter marketing in Otuke District, has revealed alarming statistics. Between 2000 and 2020, the region lost over 80 percent of its Shea tree cover, with more than 90 percent of this devastating loss occurring between 2000 and 2014.

“I thank God that President Museveni banned charcoal burning. The rampant cutting of the trees has gone really down. We know that this tree takes about 35 years to start yielding, so even if you decided to cut and plant, it would take so many years to realise the nuts. We need to jealously guard the shea nut trees,” she says.