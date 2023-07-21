Need for farmers’ periodic science education

Given the enormous challenges facing farmers today there is a need for periodic updating of agricultural skills and new measures to keep them productive and resilient.

There is no doubt that the effects of climate change are already upon us ----extreme weather conditions all over the country, floods and rivers bursting their banks, washing away buildings and bridges, and insurmountable pests and crop diseases. Farmers are working in hostile conditions to their occupation.

No one is safe because if the farms don’t produce, we have no food. It is even more painful when, against all odds, the farmers come up with some food crops only for those crops to be rejected and declared unfit for both human and livestock consumption because of aflatoxin contamination and other food safety issues.

The ongoing debate about Ugandan maize being stopped from entering Southern Sudan because of reported aflatoxin contamination is a case in point.

The health risk associated with that maize was discovered at checkpoints along the route to the neighbouring country.

Yet in Uganda the maize is eaten in our homes without checking if it contains aflatoxins like the maize that was stopped from entering South Sudan.

Aflatoxins are linked with cancer which is a dangerous disease, often leading to death.

Does our ordinary farmer clearly understand how aflatoxins get into grain?

Do our farmers in the villages clearly know what caused climate change?

Has the farmer been educated about science and technology and sustainable natural resources management?

Is he aware that mindless handling of livestock droppings and composite manure actually produces a global warming gas and makes climate change worse?

Is he given sufficient information about climate change mitigation? I

s he regularly talked to about efficient natural resources utilization and the advantages of planting improved seeds?

Is he ready to accept new information, innovations, and technologies to conserve the environment and to save energy?

Is the ordinary farmer given any support to conserve the environment?

If he should not use charcoal or firewood to cook what alternative is put in place for him to use?

Is the ordinary farmer given any food handling training to ensure that absolute cleanliness and hygiene are observed at every stage --- harvesting, storage, transportation, and when it is in the marketplace?

Are our policy makers ready to accept and adopt scientific research findings including modern biotechnology?