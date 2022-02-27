New partnership to improve farmers’ income in region

The executive director ASARECA, Mr Enock Warinda (R) chats with the Director General NARO Dr Ambrose Agona (L) during the meeting held in Entebbe on February 25, 2022. Photo/ Paul Adude

By  Paul Adude

The executive director Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) Mr Enock Warinda has revealed that a new partnership with One CGIAR is set promote substance farmers commercialise their agricultural products in the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.