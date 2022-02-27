New partnership to improve farmers’ income in region

The executive director Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) Mr Enock Warinda has revealed that a new partnership with One CGIAR is set promote substance farmers commercialise their agricultural products in the region.

“Their mandate as one CGIAR is to work together with countries in the region, we have discussed modalities on how we can operate and have agreed that we share the same principal, vision we are going to come together with a joint declaration in one month’s time signed by all 14 ASARECA countries on how we will work with One CGIAR” he said.

Mr Warinda made the remarks during the 4th meeting of the Committee of Directors general (CDGs) of National Agricultural Research Institutes (NARIs) of ASARECA and representatives of One CGIAR held in Entebbe on Friday.

“We are going to put in place innovation-driven initiatives to address country-specific systems challenges at the farm, biodiversity, genetic, system, and value-chain levels; mechanisms for Conservation, research, and rehabilitation of vital plant and animal biodiversity,” he said.

Mr Warinda said the low livelihoods of farmers in the region has led to establishment of a joint engagement framework for successful partnership and collaboration with the One CGIAR to form one consultative group of International agricultural researchers.

“The NARIs, ASARECA and the One CGIAR collectively agreed to form a working committee to discuss actual areas of collaboration, roles and responsibilities. Some of the areas mooted for collaboration include participation in co-creation of projects of a regional nature,” he said.

“We also agreed to work in the coordination of generation and dissemination of regional TIMPs to de-risk food systems and strengthen resilience, in particular for negative emission farming and drawing on both advanced science as well as traditional food system knowledge” he added.

The Director General National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) Dr Ambrose Agona said meeting was meant to isolate and discuss critical areas and mechanisms of collaboration among the NARIs, ASARECA and the One CGIAR.

“In all African countries, they are talking about the Social economic transformation of our substance farmers who are trapped in a non-monetary economy and we are seeing best how we can liberate them to a commercial economy,” he said.

Mr Angoda said the partnership will enhance Enhance coordination of adoption and commercialization of regional Tissue inhibitors of metalloproteinases (TIMPs) and pursue related goal-oriented actions that ensure synergies and trade-offs and profitability.

“We are in the fourth industrial revolution where we are talking about fusion of technologies, science, have a good agenda for the African people. That transformation we are talking about we are preaching Agro industrialization, producing for the industries linking up our production to the markets it’s exactly where we are weak,” he said.

Mr Angona said the reformed CGIAR system—the One CGIAR, presents an enviable opportunity to maximize added value through a single organizational and research delivery structure.

The Director General INERA, DR Congo and Chairman ASARECA Committee of Directors General Mr Mbuya Kankolongo said the partnership will Enhance collaboration with the national stakeholders to utilize available proven TIMPs that are easily accessible to smallholder farmers, and have a higher propensity to end hunger.

“Identification and support for adoption of TIMPs to overcome inefficient and unfair land, credit, labor, and natural resource use arrangements, thereby facilitating the inclusion, empowerment and rights of women, youth, and indigenous peoples” he said.

The Director General Tanzania Agricultural Agricultural Research Institute (TARI) Dr. Geoffrey Mkamilo said working as one will promote Coordinating adoption of regional priority TIMPs that contribute to regeneration of productive soils, water and protect diversity of the agricultural genetic base and biodiversity.“ The framework will promote Jointly coordination national and regional policy research and backstop development of national and regional technical and institutional innovations for enhancing access and availability of healthy foods to the target groups,” he said.