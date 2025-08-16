New tax on agrochemical imports starts to bite

Smallholder farmers, the backbone of food security, are bracing for higher costs on essential farming inputs. The agricultural sector is facing a new challenge with the introduction of a 2.5 percent tax on imported agrochemicals, a levy that industry experts fear will place an undue burden on producers and threaten the country's food supply.

This new tax has prompted a coalition of agrochemical dealers to converge in Kampala to discuss a way forward and petition the President on what they call an unfair tax. The new charges are part of the External Trade (Amendment) Act, 2025, which took effect on July 1.

This legislation, while not specifically targeting agrochemicals, imposes an Infrastructure Levy of 1.5 percent and an Import Declaration Fee of one percent on the customs value of imported goods, bringing the total new charge to 2.5 percent.

This levy has drawn the ire of the agricultural sector, as agrochemicals—such as fungicides and pesticides—were previously exempt from such taxes under the Fifth Schedule of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, and the VAT Act. The added cost of importation is expected to be passed directly to the consumer, making farm inputs more expensive.

High stakes

"The new taxes are a significant blow to an industry already operating on thin margins. We are concerned that these costs will inevitably trickle down to the farmers, forcing them to either use less-effective products or forego them entirely. This is a step backward for agricultural productivity and will hurt the very farmers who feed our nation," says Sharad Singh, Executive Director of Crop Care Limited.

The new tax comes at a time when the use of agrochemicals in Uganda is already low, according to both industry experts and official statistics.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos) indicates that only 23 percent of agricultural households use pesticides, while the rate of fertiliser use remains among the lowest in the world.

The primary reasons cited by farmers for this low uptake are high costs and a lack of local availability. For the farmers who do use these inputs, the impact is significant.

A farmer sprays tomatoes. The new tax has drawn the ire of the agriculture sector, as agrochemicals were previously exempt from some of the new taxes. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

A study on pesticide adoption found a positive link to crop productivity, with pre-harvest crop losses from pests and diseases estimated at 10-20 percent. By increasing the cost of these products, the new tax threatens to reverse any progress made in increasing productivity and ensuring a stable food supply.

Agnes Mbabazi Kabwisho, an agribusiness specialist, entrepreneur and chairperson of CropLife Uganda, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the disproportionate impact on the backbone of Uganda's agriculture.

"If you're putting taxes, we already have products that have been banned, yet new technology is expensive. In short, you're taxing the smallholder farmers, who compose 80 percent of our farming population. The food security person is the smallholder farmer. By putting these taxes, it's naturally going to increase the prices for farm inputs. The farmer will suffer and with climate change challenges, this will threaten food security," she said.

Speaking at a consultative meeting between CropLife and the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries recently, Mbabazi noted that commercial farmers are the ones who can afford to import, but they often focus on export crops like flowers, tea, and coffee, which do not directly contribute to local food security. She warned that in an era of multiple challenges, agricultural production is bound to drop.

"What is happening is that we are in an era where everything in agriculture is a challenge, starting with the weather. Issues of logistics when importing agriculture-related inputs from countries like China are becoming expensive," Mbabazi added.

What a 2.5% tax means for farmers

For a farmer, the new tax will translate into a direct increase in the cost of their farming inputs. The final price to the farmer will reflect not just the 2.5 percent tax itself but also the accumulated costs of importation and distribution.

For instance, a one-litre bottle of Amistar 250 SC, a broad-spectrum fungicide commonly used for controlling fungal diseases in crops like coffee and maize, which previously cost around Shs950,000, will now see its price increase by at least Shs23,750, bringing the new price to Shs973,750.

Similarly, a one-litre bottle of Eazole 25EC, another widely used systemic fungicide, with a former price of Shs76,000, would now cost approximately Shs77,900, an increase of Shs1,900. While these increases may seem small, they add up significantly for farmers who purchase large quantities of chemicals to protect their crops.

In response to the concerns, Dr Paul Mwambu, the Commissioner of Crop Inspection and Certification at the Ministry of Agriculture, says the ministry is engaging with stakeholders to find a solution.

"The concern is on the new taxation policy in regard to the infrastructure levy and import declaration fees. We are engaging the government, with main dealers to understand the implications of this levy and the tax on the final consumer. So we shall support their engagement with the Secretary to the Treasury to ensure there is a common understanding of the new levy," Mwambu says.

The outcome of these discussions remains to be seen, but for now, the new tax has created a climate of uncertainty for Uganda's agricultural sector and the millions of smallholder farmers who sustain it.

Comparing tax policies on agrochemicals

In comparison, Kenya's approach to taxing agrochemicals is notably different. Since at least 2018, agricultural pest control products have been subject to a standard Value Added Tax (VAT) rate of 16 percent. This policy was a departure from previous years when these products were either zero-rated or completely exempt from VAT.

The high 16 percent rate represents a significant cost for the agrochemical industry in Kenya and has been a source of ongoing concern for local manufacturers and importers, who argue that it makes products less affordable for farmers.

Tanzania, on the other hand, provides the most tax-friendly environment for agrochemicals among the three countries. While the standard VAT rate in Tanzania is 18 percent, agricultural inputs, including pesticides and fungicides, are explicitly exempt from this tax. This exemption means these products are not subject to VAT, which helps to keep production costs lower for farmers and supports the nation's efforts to ensure food security.