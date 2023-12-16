New varieties boost rice production

In Uganda, rice is increasingly becoming a staple food, but due to low productivity, the country relies heavily on imports from Asia and Tanzania to meet the growing demand. In response to this challenge, scientists at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) have developed various rice varie-ties suited for different climate conditions, including lowland and upland, aiming to address the in-creasing demand.

At the National Crops Resources Research Institute (NaCCRI), scientists have successfully bred rice varieties such as NamChe 3, NamChe 4, NamChe 5, NERICA 6, NERICA 10, NERI-CA-6, WITA-9, Okile, Ago-ro, and Komboka, catering to both upland and lowland conditions. Notably, a recent aromatic variety NARORICE1, with early maturing properties and resistance to yellow mottle virus, rice blast, and leaf diseases, is competing with Super rice and basmati.

To facilitate the adoption of these varieties, the South Korean government has launched the K-Ricebelt project, a groundbreaking initiative focused on seed distribution and access for rice farmers in eastern Uganda.

Dr Simon Elibu, a rice breeder at NaCRRI, explains that earlier this year, the rice research team distributed two tonnes of aromatic rice seeds (NARORICE-1) to 100 farmers in the Doho Irrigation Scheme Farmers Association in eastern Uganda. This initiative aimed to establish nurseries for the 2023A season and make the newly released rice widely available to farmers and consumers.

The team also recruited 200 farmers in the scheme to host rice demonstration fields and provided essential farm equipment, including a hydro-tiller and a three-wheel motorcycle, to assist with field preparation and transportation of produce. Local seed producers are being empowered to ensure the availability of quality seed in communities, targeting the production of 4.5 hectares in the first season.

Rice seed access

In the ongoing initiative, farmers have received seeds of Narorice1 and UKAFACI-39, both aromatic varieties, along with fertilisers. A total of 244 farmers benefited, receiving 20kg of UKAFACI-39, 20kg of NARORICE-1, and 50 kg of N-P-K fertiliser each. This effort is part of Korea’s comprehensive support, which includes rice production technologies, infrastructure, agri-machinery, and training to increase rice productivity not only in Uganda but also across Africa.

Dr Park Taeseon, director of KOPIA, highlighted that the K-Ricebelt project aims not only to provide assistance but also to teach partner countries how to improve rice productivity and ensure the adoption of varieties developed by scientists. The project leverages Korea’s expertise across the entire rice value chain, promising to make a significant impact on rice production, food security, and economic growth in Uganda.

Dr Alibu, the head of the pilot project, emphasised the superior quality of the distributed rice seeds, grown according to recommended practices by NARO. Since 2020, the South Korean government, through KOPIA, has been supporting rice farmers in Uganda by distributing seeds, fertilisers, and ma-chinery, along with training on effective field and crop management.

Dr Jimmy Lamo, the breeder of the new rice varieties, highlighted the potential for higher yields and increased income for farmers. The new aromatic varieties are in high demand and fetch premium prices, presenting an opportunity for farmers to improve their livelihoods and contribute to market demands.

Farmers’ perspectives

Lead farmer Robert Mugabe expressed gratitude for the seed and inputs provided, noting a significant increase in yield compared to local varieties.

Another farmer, Hamba Majidu, emphasised the readily available market for the new rice varieties, as buyers are attracted to their distinct aroma.