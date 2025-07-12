Northern Uganda turns to coffee for economic revival

Northern Uganda, traditionally known for growing staple crops such as cassava, maize, millet, sorghum, and sunflower, is now shifting its agricultural focus towards coffee. Cotton, once the region’s main cash crop, has lost much of its value, prompting experts and policymakers to advocate for coffee as a more lucrative alternative.

This transition is already underway, with a rising number of households joining the coffee trade, although challenges like limited access to quality seedlings persist. Agricultural experts believe the region holds considerable untapped potential that could significantly increase Uganda’s national coffee production.

This growing momentum was evident at the recently concluded agricultural trade show at the Source of the Nile in Jinja, where coffee took centre stage. Exhibitors showcased not only traditional beans but also an array of coffee-based products, including ice cream, baked goods, creams, and even lipsticks—demonstrating the crop’s broad value chain.

National priority

Coffee has become a national priority, with the Ministry of Agriculture highlighting its capacity to generate employment and reduce poverty. Currently, around 35 percent of Ugandans depend on coffee for their livelihoods. Despite this, average yields remain low—between 0.5 to 0.8kgs per hectare—indicating ample room for growth.

Recognising the crop's potential, the defunct Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) began promoting coffee in non-traditional regions like West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja as early as 2001, aiming to diversify household income sources in areas previously reliant on lower-value crops.

By 2005, UCDA had verified that Robusta coffee could thrive in northern Uganda, with quality matching that of established coffee-growing regions. As a result, farmers in districts, including Apac, Gulu, Lira, and Nwoya began cultivating clonal Robusta varieties that are both drought and disease-resistant.

To further encourage adoption, the National Coffee Research Institute (NaCORI), in collaboration with Zipa Modelling Agency’s Chief Executive Officer Sylvia Owori, launched the WALK Coffee Initiative—named after the sub regions of West Nile, Acholi, Lango, and Karamoja.

Value chain

Through cultural and sports-based outreach, the initiative seeks to educate communities about coffee’s full value chain. NaCORI’s director, Dr Geoffrey Arinaitwe, noted that training for farmers and seed suppliers is ongoing, with the expectation that many will begin earning from coffee within the next decade.

Scientific advancements have also played a key role. After a major outbreak of coffee wilt disease in 1993, NaCORI scientists released seven improved Robusta varieties in 2009.

This was followed in 2017 by 10 more climate-resilient strains, known as KR1 through KR10. Of these, KR8 to KR10 are particularly suited for northern Uganda’s growing conditions. More drought-resistant types are expected within the next few years. In support of national goals, a 2014 presidential directive set an ambitious target: increasing Uganda’s coffee output to 20 million bags by 2030. Experts agree this will only be achievable if regions like northern Uganda are fully integrated into production efforts.

Ensuring quality remains a top concern. Nursery operators are required to partner with NaCORI and distribute only certified seedlings. Violations result in penalties, including the destruction and replacement of counterfeit stock. Community-led nursery projects are already active such as one in Agago under Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and another in Gulu managed by the Northern Uganda Anglican Diocese.

The coffee boom is taking shape in earnest: over 127,000 households in the region now grow coffee, producing close to one million 60-kgbags annually. Key districts include Gulu, Amuru, Apac, Lira, Nwoya, and Oyam, with Zombo leading production in West Nile. Still, challenges like limited seedling access and inadequate agricultural extension services must be addressed to fully realise the region’s potential.

Value addition

The coffee value chain extends beyond beverages. At the Jinja trade show, NaCORI demonstrated how roasted beans can be transformed into cookies, cakes, and other products—often blended with ingredients like butter, wheat flour, and cocoa. Although these are currently produced in limited quantities for research, private partners such as J. Bakery in Mukono are scaling up production for sale. All products are certified by the Uganda National Bureau of Standards.

Beyond food, coffee is finding its way into skincare. Biochemist Margret Nankya has developed several coffee and cocoa-based cosmetic products, including moisturising creams, lotions, sunscreens, and exfoliants designed for northern Uganda’s dry climate.

Some of these items are being developed in partnership with cosmetics manufacturer Movit and are available at agricultural exhibitions and NaCORI offices, priced affordably for local consumers. Overall, northern Uganda’s embrace of coffee represents more than just a shift in crops—it signifies a broader transformation. With proper infrastructure, technical support, and reliable access to quality inputs, the region is poised to become a central player in Uganda’s coffee industry, contributing both to national exports and rural livelihoods.

